UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by
3-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,146.32 on Wednesday,
lifted by insurer Prudential after it announced a special dividend with
results that beat expectations. 
    * EUROPEAN MONETARY POLICY: The European Central Bank is set to unveil its
second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low
energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating
ultra-low inflation. 
    * BRITISH PROPERTY: British property prices kept up a rapid pace of growth
in February, but increases are likely to slow in the months to come as higher
taxes on landlords take effect, property valuers said on Thursday. 
    * EX-DIVS: Barclays, BHP Billiton, CRH, Direct Line
, Land Securities and Shire will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 5.8 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Savills Plc                            Full Year 2015 Savills Plc
                                        Earnings Release
 32Red Plc                              Full Year 2015 32Red Plc
                                        Earnings Release
 Cineworld Group Plc                    Full Year 2015 Cineworld
                                        Group Plc Earnings Release
 Aldermore Group Plc                    Full Year 2015 Aldermore
                                        Group Plc Earnings Release
 WM Morrison Supermarkets               Full Year 2015 WM Morrison
 Plc                                    Supermarkets Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 Fenner Plc                             Fenner Plc Pre-Close
                                        Trading Statement Release
 Ophir Energy Plc                       Full Year 2015 Ophir
                                        Energy Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 Aviva Plc                              Full Year 2015 Aviva Plc
                                        Earnings Release
 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc                Full Year 2015 Amec Foster
                                        Wheeler Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 Michael Page International             Full Year 2015 Michael
 Plc                                    Page International Plc
                                        Earnings Release
 Home Retail Group Plc                  Full Year 2016 Home Retail
                                        Group Plc Trading
                                        Statement Release
 Stock Spirits Group Plc                Full Year 2015 Stock
                                        Spirits Group Plc Earnings
                                        Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

