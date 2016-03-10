UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by
3-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,146.32 on Wednesday,
lifted by insurer Prudential after it announced a special dividend with
results that beat expectations.
* EUROPEAN MONETARY POLICY: The European Central Bank is set to unveil its
second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low
energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating
ultra-low inflation.
* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property prices kept up a rapid pace of growth
in February, but increases are likely to slow in the months to come as higher
taxes on landlords take effect, property valuers said on Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: Barclays, BHP Billiton, CRH, Direct Line
, Land Securities and Shire will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 5.8 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Savills Plc Full Year 2015 Savills Plc
Earnings Release
32Red Plc Full Year 2015 32Red Plc
Earnings Release
Cineworld Group Plc Full Year 2015 Cineworld
Group Plc Earnings Release
Aldermore Group Plc Full Year 2015 Aldermore
Group Plc Earnings Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets Full Year 2015 WM Morrison
Plc Supermarkets Plc Earnings
Release
Fenner Plc Fenner Plc Pre-Close
Trading Statement Release
Ophir Energy Plc Full Year 2015 Ophir
Energy Plc Earnings
Release
Aviva Plc Full Year 2015 Aviva Plc
Earnings Release
Amec Foster Wheeler Plc Full Year 2015 Amec Foster
Wheeler Plc Earnings
Release
Michael Page International Full Year 2015 Michael
Plc Page International Plc
Earnings Release
Home Retail Group Plc Full Year 2016 Home Retail
Group Plc Trading
Statement Release
Stock Spirits Group Plc Full Year 2015 Stock
Spirits Group Plc Earnings
Release
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)