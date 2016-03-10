UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open up by 3-6 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,146.32 on Wednesday, lifted by insurer Prudential after it announced a special dividend with results that beat expectations. * EUROPEAN MONETARY POLICY: The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation. * BRITISH PROPERTY: British property prices kept up a rapid pace of growth in February, but increases are likely to slow in the months to come as higher taxes on landlords take effect, property valuers said on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: Barclays, BHP Billiton, CRH, Direct Line , Land Securities and Shire will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 5.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Savills Plc Full Year 2015 Savills Plc Earnings Release 32Red Plc Full Year 2015 32Red Plc Earnings Release Cineworld Group Plc Full Year 2015 Cineworld Group Plc Earnings Release Aldermore Group Plc Full Year 2015 Aldermore Group Plc Earnings Release WM Morrison Supermarkets Full Year 2015 WM Morrison Plc Supermarkets Plc Earnings Release Fenner Plc Fenner Plc Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Ophir Energy Plc Full Year 2015 Ophir Energy Plc Earnings Release Aviva Plc Full Year 2015 Aviva Plc Earnings Release Amec Foster Wheeler Plc Full Year 2015 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc Earnings Release Michael Page International Full Year 2015 Michael Plc Page International Plc Earnings Release Home Retail Group Plc Full Year 2016 Home Retail Group Plc Trading Statement Release Stock Spirits Group Plc Full Year 2015 Stock Spirits Group Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)