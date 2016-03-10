UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 10

(Adds company news, updates futures)
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 6,146.32 on
Wednesday, lifted by insurer Prudential after it announced a special
dividend with results that beat expectations.
* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's fourth biggest grocer, reported an
expected fall in annual profit on Thursday, as the industry's brutal price war
took its toll.
* HOME RETAIL: Home Retail, the retailer at the centre of a bidding
war, said sales at its Argos stores open over a year fell 1.1 percent in the
eight weeks to Feb. 27, an improvement on the year overall, helped by its
upgraded home delivery service.
* SAVILLS: International estate agent Savills posted a 21 percent
rise in pre-tax profit to a better-than-expected 121.4 million pounds ($172
million) in 2015 as it benefited from expansion across the United States and
growing profitability in Europe, it said on Thursday.
* MICHAEL PAGE: British staff recruitment firm Michael Page warned
it had seen trading conditions worsen in China and Hong Kong as it posted a 15
percent rise in full year profit of 91 million pounds ($129 million).
* AVIVA: British insurer Aviva posted an above-forecast 20 percent
rise in 2015 operating profit to 2.7 billion pounds ($3.83 billion) on Thursday
and said its integration plans with Friends Life were ahead of schedule.
* ALDERMORE: Aldermore Group Plc reported a better-than-expected
increase in full-year pre-tax profit as the up-and-coming British bank issued
more mortgages and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.
* LSEG: Nasdaq Inc said it would buy U.S. options exchange operator
International Securities Exchange for $1.1 billion from Deutsche Boerse AG
, freeing up capital for the European company to pursue it plans to
potentially merge with the London Stock Exchange Group Plc.
* AMERC FOSTER WHEELER: British oil and gas services company Amec Foster
Wheeler Plc said it would sell its Global Power Group unit as it exits
some of its non-core assets and halve its net debt in the next 15 months.
* EUROPEAN MONETARY POLICY: The European Central Bank is set to unveil its
second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low
energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating
ultra-low inflation.
* BRITISH PROPERTY: British property prices kept up a rapid pace of growth
in February, but increases are likely to slow in the months to come as higher
taxes on landlords take effect, property valuers said on Thursday.
* EX-DIVS: Barclays, BHP Billiton, CRH, Direct Line
, Land Securities and Shire will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, taking 5.8 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)