UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

March 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open 36 to 68
points higher on Friday, or up as much as 1.1 percent, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.8 percent lower at 6,036.70 points, its
lowest close since late February, after a sharp fall in commodities stocks
offset an earlier rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's move to cut its
deposit rate.
* BHP BILLITON: Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA
and Australia's BHP Billiton, expects to restart production at its iron
ore mine in Minas Gerais by the start of the fourth quarter, its chief executive
told Reuters on Thursday, less than a year after a burst tailings dam there
killed 19 people.
* OIL: Oil prices jumped on Friday supported by fresh investment and a
strong yuan, which makes fuel cheaper for Chinese importers, but analysts warned
that any price rally was pre-mature as a global glut remained in place.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Computacenter Plc Full Year 2015
Computacenter Plc Earnings
Release
J D Wetherspoon Plc Half Year 2015 J D
Wetherspoon Plc Earnings
Release
Marshalls Plc Full Year 2015 Marshalls
Plc Earnings Release
Partnership Full Year 2015 Partnership
Assurance Group Plc Assurance Group Plc
Earnings Release
Just Retirement Half Year 2016 Just
Group Plc Retirement Group Plc
Earnings Release
Old Mutual Plc Full Year 2015 Old Mutual
Plc Earnings Release
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)