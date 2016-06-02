UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

June 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,191.93, retreating from a one-month high, with Wolseley's slumping after poor results and mining shares falling after metals prices dropped. * GLENCORE: Glencore will close its Tahmoor coal mine in Australia by early 2019, the latest example of low coal prices decimating the sector. Glencore said it begun consultation with the 350 employees at the Tahmoor mine, which has been operating since 1979 and last year produced 2.1 million tonnes of metallurgical coal used in steel making. * WPP: Shareholders should oppose the pay report at advertising firm WPP's annual meeting, given the "excessive" pay of Chief Executive Martin Sorrell, leading advisory group PIRC said in a statement on Wednesday. * SABMiller: The U.S. Justice Department is set to approve Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's takeover of SABMiller Plc later this month, in an agreement that may include measures to keep the merged entity from edging craft brewers out of the market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * HIKMA/INMARSAT: Hikma Pharmaceuticals will be promoted to Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 equity index following a sharp rally in its shares since March, while satellite firm Inmarsat will drop out of the index. * BREXIT: A billionaire Qatari investor, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, who masterminded much of the Gulf state's investment in Britain said on Wednesday he hoped the country would vote to stay in the European Union in its June 23 referendum. * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Thursday on mixed market signals ahead of an OPEC meeting in Vienna, which analysts said was not expected to result in restrictions on crude output. * COPPER: London copper held above one-week lows on Thursday after patchy U.S. factory growth in May dragged down the dollar, but traders said prices may consolidate at lower levels in the absence of fresh drivers of demand. * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Marks & Spencer, National Grid and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.4 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Summit Therapeutics PLC Q1 Johnson Matthey PLC Full Year RPC Group Plc Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)