UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 24.02 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,209.63 points on Friday as commodity-related stocks rebounded, with precious metals miners in demand after a disappointing U.S. jobs report.

* INDIVIOR: British drugs company Indivior said on Friday it had won a U.S. patent battle against Actavis and Par Pharmaceutical over its main product, heroin substitute Suboxone Film, boosting its shares.

* SHELL: Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd on Friday confirmed signs of a leak in the 48-inch Forcados export pipeline at a location between shoreline and the Forcados terminal in the western Niger Delta.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, will answer questions in Britain's parliament about practices at the sports goods retailer on Tuesday, his spokesman said, signalling an end to a standoff between the billionaire and lawmakers.

* BHP/SAMARCO: Brazilian miner Samarco, co-owned by BHP Billiton and Vale SA, said on Friday it will launch a voluntary layoff program with the aim of cutting 40 percent of its 3,000 employees.

* UK MANUFACTURERS: Embattled British manufacturers expect a slight recovery in the second half of 2016 but that slow improvement could be knocked off course if the country votes to leave the European Union, an industry survey showed on Monday.

* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would not end the idea of a unified Europe and should not be seen as a "horror scenario", European Parliament Vice President Alexander Lambsdorff said in a German radio interview.

* COPPER: London copper climbed on Monday to its highest in four weeks after a shock miss in May's U.S. jobs data pushed back expectations for a rate rise this month and pummeled the dollar.

For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com