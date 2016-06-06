UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 6

(Adds futures, company news item)

June 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points, or 0.5 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 24.02 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,209.63 points on Friday as commodity-related stocks rebounded, with precious metals miners in demand after a disappointing U.S. jobs report.

* INDIVIOR: British drugs company Indivior said on Friday it had won a U.S. patent battle against Actavis and Par Pharmaceutical over its main product, heroin substitute Suboxone Film, boosting its shares.

* MEREO: Mereo BioPharma Group, a British company trialing three drugs developed by Novartis, said it would list on London's junior AIM market to raise capital to develop its drugs and give it more financial flexibility for further deals.

* SHELL: Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd on Friday confirmed signs of a leak in the 48-inch Forcados export pipeline at a location between shoreline and the Forcados terminal in the western Niger Delta.

* BRITAIN INSURANCE: European Union insurance business written from London would shift to the continent if Britain votes to leave the bloc in a June 23 referendum on EU membership, industry groups said on Friday.

* ELECTRA PRIVATE EQUITY: Intertrust plans to buy rival Elian for 435 million pounds ($625.31 million) from private equity firm Electra Partners LLP to expand in the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, the Dutch trust firm said on Monday.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the founder of Sports Direct, will answer questions in Britain's parliament about practices at the sports goods retailer on Tuesday, his spokesman said, signalling an end to a standoff between the billionaire and lawmakers.

* BHP/SAMARCO: Brazilian miner Samarco, co-owned by BHP Billiton and Vale SA, said on Friday it will launch a voluntary layoff program with the aim of cutting 40 percent of its 3,000 employees.

* UK MANUFACTURERS: Embattled British manufacturers expect a slight recovery in the second half of 2016 but that slow improvement could be knocked off course if the country votes to leave the European Union, an industry survey showed on Monday.

* BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union would not end the idea of a unified Europe and should not be seen as a "horror scenario", European Parliament Vice President Alexander Lambsdorff said in a German radio interview.

* COPPER: London copper climbed on Monday to its highest in four weeks after a shock miss in May's U.S. jobs data pushed back expectations for a rate rise this month and pummeled the dollar.

