UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

June 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6 points, or 0.10 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,273.40 points on Monday, with a rally in metals prices boosting the UK mining index to a one-month high, although housebuilders fell on concerns surrounding the June 23 referendum on the country's EU membership. * GLENCORE: A U.S. judge on Monday said Glencore Plc must face a private antitrust lawsuit accused it of trying to monopolize the market for special high-grade zinc, driving up its price. * OPHIR: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday it was talking to a range of equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help finance its Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger walked away. * BP: BP Plc plans to restart the catalytic reformer at the 413,500 barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery this week after completing a 10-week overhaul on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Monday announced a $7.4 million donation to Peking University to develop technology to capture carbon emissions from the iron and steel industries. * SPORTS DIRECT: Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder of Sports Direct , is set to face tough questions from British lawmakers on Tuesday over working practices at his sportswear firm. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British shoppers parted with more of their cash in May but uncertainty about the economy is likely to keep a lid on sales growth, a survey showed on Tuesday. * BREXIT: Britons narrowly favour remaining in the European Union according to two polls published in Tuesday's newspapers, in contrast to surveys released on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead. * COPPER: London copper came off a touch on Tuesday but remained near four-week highs as the dollar stayed under pressure after Fe Chair Janet Yellen said a rate hike was on the horizon but did not specify when. * BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting a seven-month high a day earlier, but market momentum appeared strong on a weak dollar, French refinery restarts, Nigerian oil infrastructure attacks and falling U.S. crude inventories. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: B P Marsh and Partners PLC Full Year 2015 Earnings Release Fulcrum Utility Services Full Year 2015 Ltd Earnings Release WYG PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Carclo PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Gooch & Housego PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release iomart group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release VP PLC Full Year 2015 Earnings Release Vianet Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines