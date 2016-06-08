UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

June 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by 14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Tuesday at 6,284.53, chalking up its third straight day of gains, as a rise in oil and energy shares offset weaker mining stocks. * VODAFONE: Sky Network Ltd on Wednesday said it is in discussions with Vodafone Group Plc about a possible merger of their New Zealand businesses. * RIO TINTO: Resources giant Rio Tinto has released a cash tender offer to purchase $3 billion of debt in its second major buyback in as many months. * GSK: An experimental drug for rheumatoid arthritis developed by Johnson & Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline slowed joint damage and improved symptoms of the disease, meeting the main goals of a large, late stage trial, according to data released on Tuesday. * BAT: Indonesian cigarette maker PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk is set to raise nearly 14 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) after pricing its planned rights issue at 480 rupiah per share. Bentoel was 85.6 percent-owned by British American Tobacco PLC as of December 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data. * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc is likely to announce this week a sale of its Turkish unit Kipa and British restaurant chain Giraffe, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * SABMILLER: Moody's changes its review of SABMiller's A3 rating to review for downgrade, from direction uncertain. * LSE: Deutsche Boerse employees have sharply criticised the terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be based in Frankfurt. * BREXIT: Public support for the European Union has fallen sharply in its biggest member states over the past year, a survey showed on Tuesday, weeks before Britons vote on whether to leave the 28-nation bloc. * BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron accused those campaigning for Britain to leave the European Union of lying, saying on Tuesday he had to challenge their views after watching TV news bulletins. * OIL: Oil prices rose for a third day to their highest in about eight months on Wednesday, helped by industry data showing a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil industry and strong Chinese demand. * COPPER: London copper was mired near its lowest in a fortnight on Wednesday after hefty stock builds in Asian warehouses underlined the tepid state of Chinese demand, with focus also turning to trade data later in the session. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Redhall Group PLC Half Year CMC Markets PLC Full Year J Sainsbury PLC Q1 Workspace Group PLC Full Year GB Group PLC Full Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)