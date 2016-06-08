版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

June 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down by
14 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For
more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Tuesday at 6,284.53,
chalking up its third straight day of gains, as a rise in oil and energy shares
offset weaker mining stocks. 
    * VODAFONE: Sky Network Ltd on Wednesday said it is in discussions
with Vodafone Group Plc about a possible merger of their New Zealand
businesses.  
    * RIO TINTO: Resources giant Rio Tinto  has released a cash
tender offer to purchase $3 billion of debt in its second major buyback in as
many months.  
    * GSK:  An experimental drug for rheumatoid arthritis developed by Johnson &
Johnson and GlaxoSmithKline slowed joint damage and improved
symptoms of the disease, meeting the main goals of a large, late stage trial,
according to data released on Tuesday. 
    * BAT: Indonesian cigarette maker PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk
 is set to raise nearly 14 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) after pricing
its planned rights issue at 480 rupiah per share. Bentoel was 85.6 percent-owned
by British American Tobacco PLC as of December 2015, according to
Thomson Reuters data. 
    * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc is likely to announce
this week a sale of its Turkish unit Kipa and British restaurant chain
Giraffe, Sky News reported on Tuesday. 
    * SABMILLER: Moody's changes its review of SABMiller's A3 rating to
review for downgrade, from direction uncertain. 
    * LSE: Deutsche Boerse employees have sharply criticised the
terms of a $30 billion merger agreed between the German exchange operator and
the London Stock Exchange, urging that a planned holding company be
based in Frankfurt.  
    * BREXIT: Public support for the European Union has fallen sharply in its
biggest member states over the past year, a survey showed on Tuesday, weeks
before Britons vote on whether to leave the 28-nation bloc. 
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron accused those campaigning for Britain
to leave the European Union of lying, saying on Tuesday he had to challenge
their views after watching TV news bulletins.  
    * OIL: Oil prices rose for a third day to their highest in about eight
months on Wednesday, helped by industry data showing a larger-than-expected
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories, worries about attacks on Nigeria's oil
industry and strong Chinese demand. 
    * COPPER: London copper was mired near its lowest in a fortnight on
Wednesday after hefty stock builds in Asian warehouses underlined the tepid
state of Chinese demand, with focus also turning to trade data later in the
session. 

