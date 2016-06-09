版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

June 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20
points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 16.99 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,285.21
points on Wednesday, with a recovery in commodities prices underpinning basic
resources and energy stocks. 
    * VODAFONE: Britain's Vodafone Group Plc on Thursday announced an
effective takeover of leading New Zealand pay TV provider Sky Network Ltd
 in a NZ$3.4 billion ($2.42 billion) merger combining digital platforms
with entertainment content. 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore has agreed to sell a 9.99 percent stake in its
agricultural business to British Columbia Investment Management Corp for $624.9
million, as it continues a push to sell up to $5 billion worth of assets this
year to help cut debt. 
    * HSBC/BRAZIL: Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday approved Banco
Bradesco SA's purchase of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit with some
conditions, marking the latest departure of a foreign lender from one of the
world's most concentrated banking markets. 
    * VODAFONE/GHANA: Britain's Vodafone said on Wednesday that plans to
return its Ghana operations to profit-making were hampered by the West African
country's failure to fulfill its financial obligations as minority shareholder.
 
    * PEARSON: Pearson Plc is looking at several possible acquisitions
in Brazil amid a wave of merger talks, an executive told Reuters, as the British
education company aims to take advantage of a favorable exchange rate in a
market where it is fast expanding. 
    * AMAZON/UK: Amazon launched a British version of its AmazonFresh
food delivery service on Thursday in a long-anticipated move by the world's
largest online retailer to break into the UK grocery market. 
    * ECB/BREXIT: The European Central Bank is prepared to help steady financial
markets should Britons vote this month to leave the European Union, ECB
Executive Council member Benoit Coeure said in a France 24 interview.
 
    * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices are set for their first fall in
nearly four years over the next few months as the European Union referendum and
a new tax on landlords turn buyers away, property valuers said on Thursday.
 
    * EX-DIVS: Johnson Matthey,Vodafone Group, WPP Plc  
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 9.78 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters
calculations. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Amryt Pharma Plc                           Q3 2016 Earnings
                                            Release
 Westminster Group Plc                      Full Year 2015
                                            Earnings Release
 Auto Trader Group Plc                      Full Year 2016
                                            Earnings Release
 Volex Plc                                  Full Year 2016
                                            Earnings Release
 First Property Group Plc                   Full Year 2016
                                            Earnings Release
 Flybe Group Plc                            Full Year 2015
                                            Earnings Release
 Home Retail Group Plc                      Q1 2017 Trading
                                            Statement Release
 
               
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

