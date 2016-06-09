UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

June 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 16.99 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,285.21 points on Wednesday, with a recovery in commodities prices underpinning basic resources and energy stocks. * VODAFONE: Britain's Vodafone Group Plc on Thursday announced an effective takeover of leading New Zealand pay TV provider Sky Network Ltd in a NZ$3.4 billion ($2.42 billion) merger combining digital platforms with entertainment content. * GLENCORE: Glencore has agreed to sell a 9.99 percent stake in its agricultural business to British Columbia Investment Management Corp for $624.9 million, as it continues a push to sell up to $5 billion worth of assets this year to help cut debt. * HSBC/BRAZIL: Brazil's antitrust watchdog on Wednesday approved Banco Bradesco SA's purchase of HSBC Holdings Plc's local unit with some conditions, marking the latest departure of a foreign lender from one of the world's most concentrated banking markets. * VODAFONE/GHANA: Britain's Vodafone said on Wednesday that plans to return its Ghana operations to profit-making were hampered by the West African country's failure to fulfill its financial obligations as minority shareholder. * PEARSON: Pearson Plc is looking at several possible acquisitions in Brazil amid a wave of merger talks, an executive told Reuters, as the British education company aims to take advantage of a favorable exchange rate in a market where it is fast expanding. * AMAZON/UK: Amazon launched a British version of its AmazonFresh food delivery service on Thursday in a long-anticipated move by the world's largest online retailer to break into the UK grocery market. * ECB/BREXIT: The European Central Bank is prepared to help steady financial markets should Britons vote this month to leave the European Union, ECB Executive Council member Benoit Coeure said in a France 24 interview. * BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: British house prices are set for their first fall in nearly four years over the next few months as the European Union referendum and a new tax on landlords turn buyers away, property valuers said on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: Johnson Matthey,Vodafone Group, WPP Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.78 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Amryt Pharma Plc Q3 2016 Earnings Release Westminster Group Plc Full Year 2015 Earnings Release Auto Trader Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Volex Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release First Property Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Flybe Group Plc Full Year 2015 Earnings Release Home Retail Group Plc Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)