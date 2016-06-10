UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

June 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,231.89 points on Thursday pushed by a sharp decline in commodities prices putting pressure on mining and energy stocks. * TATA STEEL/UK: Financial Times reported on Thursday that India's Tata Steel has delayed to July the timetable for making a final decision on its UK steel operations. (bit.ly/1UGpmyI) * SCHRODERS: Schroders Plc has appointed Shigesuke Kashiwagi, former chief financial officer of Nomura Holdings, as its president and country head of Japan, the London-listed global asset manager said in a statement issued exclusively to Reuters. * OIL JOBS: As many as 120,000 oil workers will have lost their jobs in Britain by the end of the year compared to mid-2014 when oil prices started declining and unleashed sector-wide cost cuts, the industry's lobby group said on Friday. * BREXIT: Singapore's trade minister said on Thursday a British vote to leave the European Union would have a significant impact on the United Kingdom and do nothing positive for the global economy. * OIL: Oil prices were stable in early trading on Friday, supported by strong demand and global supply disruptions, but a stronger dollar kept crude below the 2016 highs reached this week. * COPPER: London copper ticked higher on Friday, but was facing its largest weekly loss in a month as headwinds from a looming U.S. rate hike that has boosted the dollar added to pressure from tepid physical demand in top user China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fuller Smith & Turner Plc Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)