UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,044.97 on Monday, as widespread unease about the country's looming European Union membership vote weighed on markets.

* The implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union fell to 59 percent on Tuesday, down from 78 percent last week, according to betting odds supplied by Betfair.

* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday that a 20 billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil lawsuit seeking environmental and property damages for last year's deadly Samarco mine disaster has been dismissed. Saramco is a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton Ltd .

* PREMIER FARNELL: Daetwyler Holding AG said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Premier Farnell Plc in an all-cash offer that valued the British electronic component distributor at just over 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.04 billion).

* CREST NICHOLSON: British housebuilder Crest Nicholson on Tuesday reported a 7 percent rise in housing completions in the first half of its financial year, saying demand for new homes rose despite Britain's pending EU referendum.

* ASHTEAD: Ashtead Group Plc announced on Tuesday a share buyback of up to 200 million pounds ($284 million) for the current financial year, after strong North American growth helped the industrial equipment hire group post a rise in full-year profit.

* TED BAKER: British clothing company Ted Baker said revenue for the 19 weeks to June 11 had risen by 11.3 percent, boosted by strong demand, online growth and new stores.

* BP: Venezuelan state-run PDVSA has discharged another cargo of U.S. crude sold by BP after waiting times of more than a month related to payment problems that were solved this month under a swap agreement, according to sources close to the deal.

* PERSIMMON: A large investor has called for British housebuilder Persimmon Plc to scale back an executive pay plan that could see its management share in windfalls of almost 600 million pounds ($857 million) over the next six years.

* GLENCORE: Coal is an investment opportunity as global demand will grow and a halt in spending would halve seaborne supplies in 15 years' time, Glencore said on Monday, adding its own coal operations would be depleted by 2035 without new funds.

* UK JOBS: Nerves around Britain's future in Europe dragged on British employers' hiring plans last quarter, according to a survey from a recruitment company that warned of an acute skills shortage if Britain leaves the European Union.

* UK REFERENDUM: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso issued a fresh warning against renewed strength in the yen, saying that he would "firmly respond" if rapid and speculative moves persisted in the foreign exchange market.

