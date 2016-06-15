UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

(Adds company news item, updates futures)

June 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures higher 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* BERKELEY: London-focused housebuilder Berkeley said there was a 20 percent drop in reservations of new homes at the start of the year due to Britain's EU referendum, but that underlying demand remained strong as it beat profit expectations.

* RESTAURANT GROUP: Restaurant Group Plc named Barry Nightingale, ex-finance head of Monarch Airlines MONA.UL, as its finance chief on Wednesday, over a month after the owner of Mexican food chain Chiquito first said its CFO would leave and warned on profit.

* AVEVA/SCHNEIDER: British software maker Aveva Group Plc said on Wednesday that preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric SE had ended, without giving reasons for the termination.

* ROLLS ROYCE: The chief executive of Britain's Rolls-Royce has written to its UK staff to tell them the engineering company is better off in the EU, warning that Brexit could result in some decisions being put on hold.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 2 percent at 5,923.53 points on Tuesday, after polls showed the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union had widened its lead before next week's vote.

* BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne, battling to keep the country in the EU, warned voters that he will take new austerity measures if they decide to leave the bloc in next week's referendum.

* RESTAURANT GROUP: Barry Nightingale, ex-finance head at airline Monarch , is to be named on Wednesday as finance director of Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Mexican food chains Chiquito that is trying to work its way back after multiple profit warnings, Sky News reported, without naming sources. (bit.ly/21l9YcV)

* RETAIL: Retail tycoon Philip Green faces tough questions on Wednesday from British lawmakers when they hope to get to the bottom of why he sold department store chain BHS to Dominic Chappell, a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.

* PROPERTY: Half of Chinese investors are holding back from buying property in Britain until after the country's referendum on EU membership, a survey showed on Wednesday, though a quarter say they are more eager to complete purchases before the vote.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)