UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

June 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 41 points, or 0.7 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down over 1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,966.80 points on Wednesday, as a rally in metals prices following a weaker dollar boosted basic resources stocks, although housebuilders came under pressure ahead of a vote on the country's European Union membership.

* BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, no longer expects to resume mining operations this year, Benedito Waldson, the company's head of human resources, told Reuters on Wednesday.

* POUNDLAND: Poundland, the British discount retailer subject to a possible takeover bid from South Africa's Steinhoff, reported a 13.5 percent fall in underlying full year profit on Thursday.

* SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its subsidiary in the Philippines, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC), is in the process of preparing an initial public offering of its shares.

* MULBERRY: British handbag maker Mulberry Group Plc posted a three-fold jump in full-year pretax profit as it could attract more customers with a more affordable product range.

* WS ATKINS: WS Atkins, a British engineering and design consultancy, posted a 14 percent rise in full-year profit that beat market expectations, and expressed confidence for the year ahead despite uncertainty in some markets.

* PURPLERBRICKS: Purplebricks Group Plc, a British online estate agency backed by fund manager Neil Woodford, said its UK business would be profitable in the current financial year and that it would launch its platform in Australia in 2016.

* BHS: Retail tycoon Philip Green admitted to British lawmakers on Wednesday he had erred in selling BHS to a former bankrupt and promised to help fix a gaping hole in the pension scheme of the collapsed department store chain he owned for 15 years.

* EX-DIVS: 3I Group Plc, Mediclinic International Plc and Severn Trent Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.11 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations

* OIL: Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, heading for a sixth day of declines, following a lower-than-expected draw on U.S. stockpiles and amid worries Britain might leave the European Union.

* BREXIT: Britain's partners are stepping up warnings that if it votes next week to leave the European Union, banks and financial firms based in London could lose their money-spinning EU "passports".

