UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 
index opening up 169-171 points on Monday, or as much as 2.8 percent, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
    * The UK blue chip index rose 1.2 percent to close at 6,021.09 points on
Friday, as stocks hit by concerns over a possible exit by Britain from the EU
rebounded, though it posted its third straight week of losses. 
    * BREXIT: Campaigning for Britain's referendum on EU membership resumed on
Sunday after a three-day hiatus following the killing of a British lawmaker. Two
opinion polls published on Saturday showed 'In' regained the lead, while a third
one showed a narrowing lead for the 'Out' camp. 
    Finance Minister George Osborne said on Sunday the hit to Britain's economy
from a vote to leave could be more severe than the most likely scenario forecast
by the government. 
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $35 million to end private U.S.
antitrust litigation claiming that it harmed investors by conspiring with other
banks to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
 
    *  RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has suspended operations at its Channar iron
ore mine in Australia after a worker was killed overnight, the company said on
 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

