UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21

June 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down by around
25 points on Tuesday, or 0.4 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index rose 3 percent on Monday to close at 6,204 points,
its best single-day gain since February, after polls showed the campaign for
Britain to remain in the EU gained ground.
* BREXIT: Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying
in the European Union had recovered some ground, but a third poll found support
for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker.
Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest men, urged Britons to vote in favour of
staying in the European Union, Bloomberg reported.
For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on
* BHP BILLITON: Top global miner BHP Billiton outlined plans to
boost coal output by 8 percent over the next three years while slashing costs,
and said it would only consider premium, lowest-cost assets for any
acquisitions.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British retailer Sports Direct and New York
City-based Modell's Sporting Goods are in talks for a potential deal to buy as
many as 200 stores of bankrupt retailer Sports Authority, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Monday.
* OLD MUTUAL: Four private equity funds have made it through to the final
stages of an auction to buy the Italian wealth arm of Old Mutual,
sources familiar with the matter said.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Fidelity Special Values FY Earnings Release
Plc
Dolphin Capital FY Earnings Release
Investors Ltd
Carnival Plc Q2 Earnings Release
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)