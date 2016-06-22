UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

June 22 Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 seen opening up 10-38 points on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.6 percent higher, a day ahead of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European Union. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,189.30 points on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in commodity stocks, as equities markets continued to price in a greater likelihood of Britain voting to stay in the EU. * BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron said Thursday's referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union was likely to be very close, according to a Financial Times interview. Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warned on Tuesday of a two to three-year economic downturn if Britain votes to leave the European Union. U.S. banks including Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley are warning clients about the potential for extreme price moves as Britain prepares to vote on its membership of the EU. For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click: * ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: British broker ICAP Plc has offered to sell its London-based oil desks to address competition concerns over the merger of its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc, Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Debenhams Plc Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)