UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

June 22 Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100
seen opening up 10-38 points on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.6 percent higher, a day
ahead of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the
European Union.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,189.30 points on
Tuesday, helped by a rebound in commodity stocks, as equities markets continued
to price in a greater likelihood of Britain voting to stay in the EU.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron said Thursday's referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union was likely to be very close,
according to a Financial Times interview.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warned on Tuesday of a two to
three-year economic downturn if Britain votes to leave the European Union.
U.S. banks including Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley
are warning clients about the potential for extreme price moves as Britain
prepares to vote on its membership of the EU.
For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click:
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: British broker ICAP Plc has offered to sell
its London-based oil desks to address competition concerns over the merger of
its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc,
Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Debenhams Plc Trading Statement
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)