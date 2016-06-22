UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

(Adds futures, Hornby, Debenhams)
June 22 Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100
index opening up 10-38 points on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.6 percent, with futures
up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open, a day ahead of a crucial
vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European Union.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,189.30 points on
Tuesday, helped by a rebound in commodity stocks, as equities markets continued
to price in a greater likelihood of Britain voting to stay in the EU.
* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's second-largest department store
group, reported a 0.2 percent fall in like-for-like sales in the 15 weeks to
June 11, its fiscal third quarter, saying trading conditions had become more
uncertain, particularly in clothing.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron said Thursday's referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union was likely to be very close,
according to a Financial Times interview.
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warned on Tuesday of a two to
three-year economic downturn if Britain votes to leave the European Union.
U.S. banks including Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley
are warning clients about the potential for extreme price moves as Britain
prepares to vote on its membership of the EU.
For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click:
* HORNBY: British toymaker Hornby Plc said it would decrease its
product lines by 40 percent and exit a majority of its concession agreements in
the UK in a turnaround plan aimed at boosting its gross margins.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Wednesday, with U.S. crude
joining Brent above $50 a barrel after data from the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed a larger than expected draw on stocks.
* GOLD: Gold's sharp gains on uncertainty over Britain's European Union
membership are likely to come to an end, regardless of whether Britons vote to
leave or remain in Thursday's referendum.
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: British broker ICAP Plc has offered to sell
its London-based oil desks to address competition concerns over the merger of
its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc,
Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday.
