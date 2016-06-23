UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

(Adds futures, Tesco)
June 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
about 45 points, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open, on the day of a
crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European Union.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.56 percent higher on Wednesday at
6,261.19 points.
* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a
second successive quarter of UK underlying sales growth, the first time it has
done so in over five years, indicating the firm is making steady progress under
Chief Executive Dave Lewis.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Thursday, shrugging off a
smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles, as the market nervously
awaited the result of Britain's "Brexit" vote.
* BREXIT: Britons will decide the future of their country and Europe on
Thursday in a vote on European Union membership after a bitter campaign that
appeared to divide the nation down the middle.
British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made
final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining
referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to
call.
