UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 27

June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 160-172 points at the open on Monday, which would mark a percentage drop of 2.6-2.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers. Futures for the index were down 1.7 percent at 0619 GMT.

* The UK blue chip index closed 3.2 percent lower at 6,138.69 points on Friday after the country voted to leave the European Union, having initially fallen more than 8 percent.

* BREXIT: The $2.08 trillion wiped off global equity markets on Friday was the biggest daily loss ever, trumping the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy during the 2008 financial crisis and the Black Monday stock market crash of 1987, according to Standard & Poor's Dow Jones Indices.

* Britain plunged deeper into political crisis on Sunday after its vote to leave the European Union last Thursday, leaving world officials and financial markets confused about how to handle the political and economic fallout.

* MOODY'S: Ratings agency Moody's said Britain's creditworthiness was now at greater risk after voting to leave the European Union, as the country would face substantial challenges to successfully negotiate its exit from the bloc.

* FINANCE MINISTER: British finance minister George Osborne will seek to reassure financial markets on Monday following the country's decision to leave the European Union last week, setting out the government's economic response to the vote in a statement at 0600 GMT.

* FOXTONS: London-based estate agency Foxtons Group said Britain's decision to leave the European Union was likely to prolong uncertainty in the property market, resulting in a drop in its full-year earnings.

* EASYJET: British airline easyJet warned on third-quarter profit on Monday, blaming the impact of continued strike action by French air traffic controllers, runway and congestion issues at Gatwick airport and severe weather.

* ALLERGY THERAPEUTICS: Drug developer Allergy Therapeutics Plc said a study on suitable doses of its therapy to treat grass allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, did not find a recommended dose for a late-stage trial.

* TUI: European travel group TUI, which makes about a third of its turnover in Britain, expects a dent to its profits because of the fall in the pound after Britain's decision to leave the European Union but does not see a big change in travel habits.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Monday it plans to boost its exploration budget by 29 percent to around $900 million next year, as the global miner counts on new finds of oil and copper to drive growth in a tough market rather than mergers and acquisitions.

