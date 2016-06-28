UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
54-67 points, or 0.9-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent lower on Monday at 5,982.20
points.
* RBS: Britain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank
of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group this year in the wake of
the Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a multi-billion pound
hole in its finances.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Some Deutsche Boerse shareholders are urging the
exchanges group to seek more favourable terms in its planned merger with the
London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) after Britain's vote last week to
leave the European Union.
* BREXIT: Britain suffered further blows to its economic standing on Monday
as two top ratings agencies downgraded its sovereign credit score, judging last
week's vote to leave the European Union would hurt its economy.
The United States looks unlikely to follow through on a threat to relegate
Britain to second-class trade status once its ally leaves the European Union, as
it weighs the potential costs of undermining the countries' close diplomatic and
military ties.
* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading in Asia on Tuesday as a looming
strike in Norway threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest producer,
although Britain's vote to leave the European Union was still weighing on
markets.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ULS Technology PLC FY earnings release
Blue Prism Group PLC Half yearly earnings release
Northgate PLC FY earnings release
Picton Property Income Ltd FY earnings release
Cohort PLC FY earnings release
Ocado Group PLC Half yearly earnings release
