UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 28

June 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 54-67 points, or 0.9-1.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.1 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent lower on Monday at 5,982.20 points.

* RBS: Britain's government has scrapped plans to sell stakes in Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group this year in the wake of the Brexit vote, sources said, a decision set to leave a multi-billion pound hole in its finances.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: British engineering company Rolls-Royce said it was sticking to its outlook for 2016, repeating guidance that profit would be weighted to the last six months of the year and adding that it was on track to deliver forecast cost savings..

* SHAWBROOK GROUP: British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Tuesday it expected to book an additional impairment charge in the second quarter due to some irregularities in its asset finance business and that its Chief Financial Officer Tom Wood would leave.

* OCADO: British online grocer Ocado reported a 5.7 percent rise in first-half core earnings and said talks to secure a long awaited overseas deal were continuing.

* REDROW: British housebuilder Redrow Plc said it expected profit before tax for the year to come in above analysts' current expectations as demand for new homes stayed steady.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Some Deutsche Boerse shareholders are urging the exchanges group to seek more favourable terms in its planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) after Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union.

* BREXIT: Britain suffered further blows to its economic standing on Monday as two top ratings agencies downgraded its sovereign credit score, judging last week's vote to leave the European Union would hurt its economy.

The United States looks unlikely to follow through on a threat to relegate Britain to second-class trade status once its ally leaves the European Union, as it weighs the potential costs of undermining the countries' close diplomatic and military ties.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading in Asia on Tuesday as a looming strike in Norway threatened to cut output in western Europe's biggest producer, although Britain's vote to leave the European Union was still weighing on markets.

