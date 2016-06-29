UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 60 points, or 1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,140.39 points. * BREXIT: European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve the political and economic confusion unleashed by its vote to leave the European Union last week, after the IMF said the uncertainty could put pressure on global economic growth. * BANKS: Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday, and also lowered its outlook on some UK insurers and banks, citing the negative impact of the UK's vote to leave the European Union. * OIL: Oil rose on Wednesday as financial traders poured money back into commodities following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to cut supply. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Full Year earnings release Torotrak PLC Full Year earnings release Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd Full Year earnings release Stagecoach Group PLC Full Year earnings release Dixons Carphone PLC Preliminary earnings release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)