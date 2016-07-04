版本:
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 4

July 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.3
percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 1.1 percent higher on Friday at 6,577.83,
climbing to a 10-month high and recording its biggest weekly rise in 4-1/2
years, as hopes of fresh Bank of England stimulus lent momentum to a rebound
from the slump that followed the previous week's Brexit vote. 
    * LSE: Shareholders of the London Stock Exchange will vote on Monday on
whether to back a $27 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse, even though the deal
may have to be tweaked following Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto  will keep a newly formed division
that includes troublesome coal and uranium assets, its newly appointed chief
executive told Reuters, brushing off expectations it would consider a spin off
and eventual sale.  
    * UK BANKS: A week after Britons voted themselves out of the European Union,
many London-based bankers and their employers face two options if they are to
secure their futures: lobby or leave. 
    * UK BANKS: Facing the prospect of their first UK recession, Britain's small
specialist lenders could struggle to cope with a downturn, especially in the
small and medium-sized business sector that is their lifeblood. 
    * BREXIT: British finance minister George Osborne is planning to cut
corporation tax to less than 15 percent in an attempt to offset the shock to
investors of the country's decision to leave the European Union, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.  
      The Financial Times also reported that Osborne will put more effort into
Britain's relationship with China and lead another trade visit later this year,
following Britain's decision to leave the European Union. 
    * BREXIT: Two leading contenders to be the next British prime minister
disagreed publicly on Sunday on how quickly negotiations should be triggered to
plan a departure from the European Union.  
    * BREXIT: Britain is paying the price for a high level of inequality and a
chronic lack of investment in education which have prompted a disillusioned
population to vote to leave the European Union, Credit Suisse Chief
Executive Tidjane Thiam said on Sunday. 
    * BREXIT: The United Kingdom is unlikely to try to lure international
investment by becoming a tax haven after it leaves the European Union, according
to an internal memo prepared by the body responsible for the drafting
international tax rules. 
    * BREXIT: Britain will face two key challenges, inflation and recession,
after Britons voted to leave the European Union, or Brexit, European Central
Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Sunday.
 
    * GOLD: Gold eased off a near two-year high, while silver breached the $21
level for the first time since July 2014 in highly volatile trade on Monday,
prompted by a burst of short-covering in China. 
    * COPPER: London copper rose for a sixth consecutive session on Monday with
the market climbing to a two-month top on expectations of stimulus measures in
top consumer China. 
    * OIL: Oil futures were steady on Monday following comments from the Saudi
energy minister that the market was heading towards balance, although signs of
slowing demand in Asia weighed.  

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 OneView Group PLC                Preliminary Earnings Release
 Plastics Capital PLC             Full Year 
 RM PLC                           Half Year 
 Kier Group PLC                   Trading Statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             


 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

