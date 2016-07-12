UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 12

July 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 10 points, or 0.1 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended up over 1 percent at its highest level since August 2014 on Monday at 6682.86, led by housebuilders, which had fallen sharply on expectations of slower growth. The British pound rose above $1.30 and stocks struck 11-month highs on Monday as Theresa May looked set to be confirmed as prime minister after her remaining rival withdrew from the contest. * SHIRE: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Shire Plc's lifitegrast eye drops for treating signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, allowing the company to bring to market its most important pipeline medicine. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc and its LNG Canada partners have once again pushed back the timing of a decision on building a British Columbia liquefied natural gas export terminal, the latest setback for the Canadian province's energy ambitions. * SHELL: Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell was awarded a tender last week to sell 1 million barrels of Nigeria's Bonny Light crude to a group of refining firms in Argentina, traders said on Monday. * ITV: ITV Plc, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said on Monday it had agreed to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media, a company owned by Liberty Global Plc, for an undisclosed amount. * ROLLS-ROYCE: Britain's Rolls-Royce said it would buy the 53.1 percent of Spain-based aircraft engine and components maker ITP it does not yet own for 720 million euros ($796 million), in a deal which will up its exposure to its Trent aero-engine revenues. * UK GOVERNMENT: Interior minister Theresa May will become Britain's prime minister on Wednesday, with the task of steering its withdrawal from the European Union, after rival Andrea Leadsom abruptly terminated her disastrous leadership campaign. * US/UK: President Barack Obama is confident that the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain will continue after Theresa May becomes British prime minister, the White House said on Monday. * UK FINANCIALS: Britain's next Prime Minister Theresa May must find ways to protect London's financial sector as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, senior lawmaker Stephen Hammond said on Monday. * UK GROWTH FORECASTS: The European Commission has revised down its forecasts for growth in the euro zone and in Britain after the British vote to leave the European Union, in early estimates unveiled on Monday by the economic affairs commissioner Pierre Moscovici. * NICKEL/COPPER: London nickel and copper rose for a third day on Tuesday on Philippine supply concerns, and after investors took heart from a robust U.S. labour report. * OIL: Oil futures rose on Tuesday as an interruption in Iraqi crude loadings at Basra threatened to tighten supplies, but prices held close to two-month lows hit in the previous session as investors continued to slash their bullish bets. * UK RETAIL SPENDING: British consumer spending slowed in June as bad weather added to uncertainty around the June 23 referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Jaywing PLC Full Year Galliford Try PLC Full Year Begbies Traynor Group PLC Full Year Premier Oil PLC Trading and Operations Update Pagegroup PLC Q2 ASOS PLC Q3 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)