UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 14

(Adds futures, company news items)
July 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to
7 points higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.42
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent on Wednesday at 6,670.40,
after climbing to an 11-month high in the previous session, with housebuilders
giving up some of their recent gains and energy shares dragged lower by weaker
oil prices.
* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company,
said it expected mid-single-digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies
for the full year and a headwind of about 1 percent to earnings before interest
and tax if current exchange rates remained.
* HAYS: British recruiter Hays Plc said it expected full-year
operating profit of about 180 million pounds ($238 million), ahead of current
market expectations, helped by strength in continental Europe.
* ASHMORE: Emerging markets-focused fund manager Ashmore posted a
$1.3 billion rise in fourth-quarter assets under management due to improved
investment performance, the firm said on Thursday.
* BOE RATE CUT: The Bank of England is set to cut interest rates for the
first time in more than seven years as it tries to cushion the economy from the
shock decision by voters to pull Britain out of the European Union.
* UK GOVERNMENT: Theresa May became Britain's prime minister on Wednesday
with the task of leading it out of the European Union, and quickly named leading
'Brexit' supporters including former London mayor Boris Johnson to key positions
in her new government.
* UK GOVERNMENT: Philip Hammond took over as Britain's new finance minister
on Wednesday, putting him in charge of the world's fifth-largest economy as it
risks sliding into recession after voters decided to leave the European Union
last month. George Osborne resigned as British finance minister and left the
government, the office of new Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.
* UK HOUSING MARKET: Last month's Brexit vote had an immediate impact on
Britain's housing market, causing buyer interest and expectations of future
sales to wither at the fastest pace in years, a survey showed on Thursday.
* UK ADVERTISING: Companies will cut spending on advertising in Britain over
the next two years as the country's economic prospects are clouded by
uncertainty triggered by the vote to leave the European Union, according to an
industry survey on Thursday.
* BREXIT: David Davis, a staunchly Eurosceptic lawmaker who says the risk of
losing a key export partner will force EU leaders such as Angela Merkel to agree
to a free trade deal, was appointed as the man to lead Britain out of the bloc
on Wednesday.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said she had told German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday
that her government would need time before beginning talks on Britain's exit
from the European Union.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone and Liberty Global have offered
concessions in a bid to secure EU antitrust approval for their plan to merge
their Dutch telecoms operations to better compete with KPN.
* U.S ECONOMY: The U.S. economy continued to expand from mid-May through the
end of June but there was little indication that inflation would surge any time
soon, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday.
* COPPER: London copper was flat while nickel slipped on Thursday, after
rallying in the previous session on expectations of new stimulus measures in
major economies including China.
* OIL: Crude prices rose on Thursday to recoup some of their big losses from
the previous session, but gains are likely to be limited by mounting concerns
the global glut in oil is not going away soon after two major agencies issued
bearish reports.
* GOLD: Gold held steady early Thursday, after rising as much as 1 percent
in the previous session, buoyed by expectations that central banks could cut
interest rates.
* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will trade ex-dividend on Thursday.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)