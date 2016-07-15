UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1
percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on
Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of
England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling
strength and housebuilders.
* BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly
2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2
billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close.
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that
a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion
acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns
that the deal would create an interlocking directorate.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Firstgroup Plc Q1 Trading Statement
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)