UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1
percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on
Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of
England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling
strength and housebuilders. 
    * BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly
2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2
billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close. 
    * ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that
a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion
acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns
that the deal would create an interlocking directorate. 
    
 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

