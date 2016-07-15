UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

(Adds company news)

July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling strength and housebuilders.

* BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2 billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close.

* HOMESERVE: British repair and insurance firm HomeServe Plc said trading in the three months to July 15 was in line with management expectations and that its UK business was performing as anticipated.

* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns that the deal would create an interlocking directorate.

