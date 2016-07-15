UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

(Adds company news)
July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1
percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on
Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of
England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling
strength and housebuilders.
* BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly
2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2
billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close.
* HOMESERVE: British repair and insurance firm HomeServe Plc said
trading in the three months to July 15 was in line with management expectations
and that its UK business was performing as anticipated.
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that
a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion
acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns
that the deal would create an interlocking directorate.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)