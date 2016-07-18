UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

(Adds company news items, futures)
July 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.2 percent, on Monday according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,669.24 on Friday,
breaking a three-day losing streak after a late broad-based rally.
* ARM HOLDINGS: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp has agreed to buy
British chip designer ARM Holdings for 24.3 billion pounds ($32
billion), in a deal that will retain the company's management and grow its
workforce.
SoftBank Group Corp planned purchase of chip designer ARM shows that Britain
remains attractive for investment after the Brexit vote, finance minister Philip
Hammond said.
* AstraZeneca Plc: AstraZeneca Plc said its experimental lung cancer
drug Tagrisso met its primary endpoint in a late-stage study.
* BRITISH LAND: British Land Company Plc said that it expected
some occupiers and investors to take a more cautious approach on the domestic
commercial property market following Britain's decision to exit the European
Union.
* ROLLS ROYCE: Iran's energy minister met representatives of Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc and Siemens AG to discuss partnership in power
generation technology, the Financial Times reported. bit.ly/2a0QqsA
* MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England rate-setter who voted last week to
cut borrowing costs said he had seen early signs that Britain will need more
than just lower interest rates to counter the impact of the Brexit vote on the
economy.
* HOUSE PRICES: Asking prices for British residential property slipped
slightly more than usual after last month's vote to leave the European Union,
though the overall impact remains hard to judge, figures from property website
Rightmove showed on Monday.
* BRITISH RETAIL: The number of shoppers heading to British high streets and
retail centres fell at the fastest pace in more than two years in June, with the
weeks around the country's vote to leave the EU hit particularly hard, a survey
found.
* PRIVATE SECTOR SPENDING: Britain's biggest companies are beset by doubts
about the future after last month's vote to leave the European Union and have
slashed their investment plans, according to a survey on Monday that bodes
poorly for the economy.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)