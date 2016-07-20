UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

July 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around 13 points higher on Wednesday, or up 0.19 percent, according to financial spreadbetters. * The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,697.37 at the close on Tuesday, after closing on Monday at its highest since August last year. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker Dollar Shave Club for an undisclosed sum in a deal that would expand the consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said it aims to boost its iron ore output by up to seven percent this year as it works its existing mines harder, after narrowly missing its target for fiscal 2016 due to the Samarco disaster in Brazil. * ASTRAZENECA: A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor in the United States. * EXECUTIVE PAY: Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in Britain, threw its weight on Tuesday behind a plan from Theresa May to clamp down on executive pay, in an early boost for Britain's new prime minister. * PRUDENTIAL: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Prudential Annuities Distributors $950,000 on Tuesday for failing to prevent the fraudulent withdrawal of nearly $1.3 million from an elderly annuity holder's account by her financial officer. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Severn Trent Plc Interim Management Statement Anglo American Plc Q2 Production Report Fresnillo Plc Q2 Production Report Johnson Matthey Plc Q1 Trading Statement Electrocomponents Q1 Trading Statement Plc Talktalk Telecom Q1 Trading Statement Group Plc TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)