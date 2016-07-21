版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 21日 星期四 13:25 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16
points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.5 percent at 6,728.99 points on
Wednesday, its best closing level since August 2015, boosted by a rise in
insurers such as Admiral Group and Legal & General.
 
    * SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller received
approval for their $107 billion merger from U.S. antitrust regulators on
Wednesday after the companies agreed to unload beer assets and preserve
competition from independent craft brewers. 
    * HSBC: A senior HSBC Holdings Plc manager has been arrested and
charged alongside a former foreign exchange executive with engaging in a scheme
to front-run a $3.5 billion transaction by one of the bank's clients, U.S.
prosecutors said on Wednesday. 
    * BREXIT IMPACT: The Bank of England said it had seen no clear signs yet of
damage to British companies after the vote to leave the European Union, and one
of its policymakers said she would wait for more evidence of a slowdown before
backing an interest rate cut. 
    * Currency market fluctuations following Britain's vote to leave the
European Union will hurt corporate results in the coming quarters, possibly
resulting in a negative impact of as much as $35 billion to $40 billion,
according to a report from FIREapps on Wednesday. 
    * BP: British oil company BP Plc is selling off a string of fuel
storage terminals as well as its stake in an big pipeline as part of a shake-up
of its operations in the UK that affects around 350 jobs, The Daily Telegraph
reported on Wednesday. 
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 stocks will go ex-dividend on Thursday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 SABMiller Plc                                   Q1 Trading Statement
 Tate & Lyle Plc                                 Q1 Trading Statement
 Howden Joinery Group Plc                        H1 Earnings
 Halma Plc                                       Trading Statement
 easyJet Plc                                     Q3 Interim Management
                                                 Statement
 Nichols Plc                                     H1 Earnings
 Britvic Plc                                     Q3 Trading Statement 
 AO World Plc                                    Q1 Interim Management
                                                 Statement
 Unilever Plc                                    Q2 & H1 Earnings
 SSE Plc                                         Q1 Interim Management
                                                 Statement
 Babcock International Group Plc                 AGM Trading Update
 Daily Mail and General Trust Plc                Q3 Trading Statement
 Hochschild Mining Plc                           Q2 Production Results
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐