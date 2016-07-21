UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

(Adds company news)

July 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 pct ahead of cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index ended up 0.5 percent at 6,728.99 points on Wednesday, its best closing level since August 2015, boosted by a rise in insurers such as Admiral Group and Legal & General.

* SABMILLER: Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller received approval for their $107 billion merger from U.S. antitrust regulators on Wednesday after the companies agreed to unload beer assets and preserve competition from independent craft brewers.

* HSBC: A senior HSBC Holdings Plc manager has been arrested and charged alongside a former foreign exchange executive with engaging in a scheme to front-run a $3.5 billion transaction by one of the bank's clients, U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday.

* SSE PLC: Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE said on Thursday it had lost another 50,000 power and gas customers over the three months ending June 30, further reflecting the trend of small suppliers grabbing market share from incumbents.

* DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST: The owner of Britain's Daily Mail newspaper , which urged Britons to vote out at the EU referendum, said on Thursday that the Brexit result had sparked uncertainty in advertising and property markets.

* AO WORLD: British online electricals retailer AO World said its full-year expectations were unchanged, despite economic uncertainty following the Brexit vote and its potential effect on consumer confidence and suppliers' foreign exchange exposure.

* BREXIT IMPACT: The Bank of England said it had seen no clear signs yet of damage to British companies after the vote to leave the European Union, and one of its policymakers said she would wait for more evidence of a slowdown before backing an interest rate cut.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet reported an 8.3 percent drop in quarterly revenue per seat, broadly in line with an earlier warning over the impact of cancelled flights, and said that the outcome for the fourth quarter was uncertain.

* UNILEVER: Consumer goods giant Unilever reported higher-than-expected second-quarter sales growth on Thursday, helped by market share gains.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill said on Thursday its chief executive, James Henderson, was stepping down with immediate effect, without giving any further details.

* Currency market fluctuations following Britain's vote to leave the European Union will hurt corporate results in the coming quarters, possibly resulting in a negative impact of as much as $35 billion to $40 billion, according to a report from FIREapps on Wednesday.

* BP: British oil company BP Plc is selling off a string of fuel storage terminals as well as its stake in an big pipeline as part of a shake-up of its operations in the UK that affects around 350 jobs, The Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

* EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 stocks will go ex-dividend on Thursday.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)