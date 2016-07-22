UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 22

(Adds company news, futures)
July 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen FTSE 100 down
20 points, or 0.3 pct lower, at the open on Friday, according to financial
spreadbetters, with futures down 0.4 pct ahead of cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower on Thursday at 6,699.89
points, breaking a four-day winning streak, as airline stocks fell sharply in
the wake of warnings from easyJet and Lufthansa.
* BREXIT IMPACT: International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said on Friday Brexit meant the global growth forecast was revised down
and that uncertainty from Britain's decision to leave the European Union should
be removed as soon as possible.
* Britain's decision to leave the European Union threatens to undermine its
position as a centre for drug research and UK patients could fall behind others
in Europe in getting access to new drugs, Roche's chief executive said.
* SAINSBURY: Britain's competition watchdog said it was not going to refer
supermarket chain J Sainsbury Plc's 1.4 billion pound ($1.86 billion)
takeover of Home Retail Plc for further investigation.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone reported a better-than-expected 2.2 percent
rise in first-quarter organic service revenue, marking an eighth consecutive
quarterly rise in its main growth measure, aided by a strong performance in
Spain and Germany.
* ACACIA MINING: Gold miner Acacia Mining Plc said it expected to
deliver at or above the top end of its full-year production guidance, as its
mines performed ahead of expectations.
* BEAZLEY: Beazley Plc, a Lloyd's of London insurer, reported a 3
percent fall in first-half pretax profit as premium rates declined for much of
the large risk business the company underwrites in London.
* SPORTS DIRECT: British lawmakers said on Friday that Mike Ashley, founder
and majority shareholder of Sports Direct, must be held accountable for
what they called "appalling" working conditions and practices at the retailer's
shops and warehouse.
* HSBC: The U.S. government asked a federal appeals court on Thursday to
block the release of a report detailing how HSBC Holdings Plc is
working to improve its money laundering controls after the British bank was
fined $1.92 billion.
* HSBC is reviewing a past investigation of forex trades after the arrest on
Tuesday night of a senior manager in New York for alleged fraud, according to a
source familiar with the matter.
* VOCALINK: MasterCard Inc said it would buy 92.4 percent stake in
London-based VocaLink Holdings Ltd for about $920 million (700 million pounds)
as the world's No.2 payment network provider looks to strengthen its presence in
the UK market. Vocalink's shareholders include Barclays, Royal Bank of
Scotland, and Co-op Bank.
* INFLATION: Bank of England asset purchases helped boost inflation after
the financial crisis but its forward guidance has had no significant effect,
research co-authored by Monetary Policy Committee member Martin Weale concluded
on Thursday.
* ICAP: Former Barclays global head of electronic trading Tim
Cartledge is seen as a leading contender to take the helm at ICAP unit
EBS BrokerTec after Thursday's announcement that Chief Executive Gil Mandelzis
will step down, sources close to EBS said.
