UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

July 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 6,730.48 points on Friday
on hopes of further action from the country's central bank following poor UK
economic data, with companies such as Vodafone and CRH gaining
on positive updates.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources' Tongon mine in Ivory Coast will have
a slightly lower gold output this year than previously expected mainly owing to
an erratic power supply, Chief Executive Mark Bristow told reporters late on
Saturday.
* BP: Algeria's Tiguentourine gas plant is ready to come fully back online
for the first time since a deadly militant attack in 2013, General Manager Kamel
Aoues said on Saturday.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Workers at Anglo American's small El Soldado
copper mine in Chile called off a strike on Friday after reaching an agreement
with the company, a union official told Reuters.
* DE BEERS: Anglo American Plc's De Beers has put its Snap Lake diamond mine
in Canada up for sale after suspending operations at the unprofitable mine last
December, a spokesman said on Friday.
* 888/RANK GROUP/WILLIAM HILL: Online gambling group 888 Holdings
and casino operator Rank Group are joining forces with a view to making
a bid for William Hill, the British bookmaker that fired its chief
executive on Thursday for losing ground online to rivals.
* AVIVA: Aviva Investors aims to steer clear of costly fire sales from its
frozen property fund and will decide when to reopen for business once it has
more concrete market data, the asset manager's CEO told Reuters.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group, is facing questions
from investors about any plans to step up its cost-cutting measures following
the Brexit vote, as it is more closely linked to the UK economy than rivals with
international operations. bit.ly/2aEsiLr
* SERCO: Serco's CEO Rupert Soames says: "We need five years to
prepare a post-Brexit trade plan". bit.ly/2aEsKJC
* BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday he expects
the UK to retain the right for its financial firms to sell services across
European Union member states after Britain's exit from the bloc.
* UK RETAIL: Retail tycoon Philip Green's greed and disregard for corporate
governance led to the demise of BHS and the loss of 11,000 jobs, a joint
parliamentary committee said, calling the collapse of the British stores group
"the unacceptable face of capitalism."
* UK PROPERTY: Interest among Chinese buyers in buying UK property has
surged since Britain voted to leave the European Union last month, as the
pound's slide has created opportunities to buy at a discount, real estate
website juwai.com said on Monday.
* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up
by 0.2 percent to $4,932 a tonne by 0158 GMT, paring 1.1 percent losses from the
previous session.
* UK INSURANCE: A British financial watchdog opened the way to another
possible round of costly compensation claims on Friday, saying it had found
evidence that insurance agents had falsified documents, faked signatures and
saddled people with products that would never pay out.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
GlobalData PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Tungsten Corp PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Hammerson PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Cranswick PLC Q1 Trading Statement
XP Power Ltd Half Year 2016 Earnings
Hiscox Ltd Half Year 2016 Earnings
