UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,724.03 points, driven by gains in lender Provident Financial, engineering firm GKN and BT, though housebuilders fell after a series of price target cuts. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse has won the necessary backing from its shareholders for the planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the German exchange operator reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate on Tuesday ahead of the 2200 GMT deadline. * ACACIA MINING/BARRICK GOLD CORP: Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc and has approached several South African miners, according to sources familiar with the situation. * UK OIL LICENCES: Britain has cut rental fees by up to 90 percent in its latest tender for oil and gas licences in the North Sea launched on Wednesday in a bid to attract companies to find new fields in the mature basin. * OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday as plentiful supplies and slowing economic growth weighed on markets, although some analysts said that the current downtrend would be modest and see a recovery later this year. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Morgan Advanced Materials PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Renishaw PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Capita PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Staffline Group PLC Half Year 2016 PLC Earnings Jupiter Fund Management PLC Interim 2016 Earnings Shawbrook Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Quartix Holdings PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Antofagasta PLC Q2 2016 Production Taylor Wimpey PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Marston's PLC Interim Management Statement Tarsus Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Renishaw PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings St. James's Place PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Mitchells & Butlers PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Law Debenture Corporation PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Dignity PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings GlaxoSmithKline PLC Q2 2016 Earnings Tullow Oil PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings ITV PLC Interim 2016 Earnings Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q2 2016 Earnings ARM Holdings PLC Q2 2016 Earnings Rightmove PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)