版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 27日 星期三 13:48 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

July 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 to 16 points, or
0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,724.03 points, driven by
gains in lender Provident Financial, engineering firm GKN and BT, though
housebuilders fell after a series of price target cuts. 
    * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse has won the necessary backing from its
shareholders for the planned merger with the London Stock Exchange Group, with the
German exchange operator reporting a 60.35 percent approval rate on Tuesday ahead of the 2200
GMT deadline. 
    * ACACIA MINING/BARRICK GOLD CORP: Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold
producer, is weighing a sale of its majority stake in African unit Acacia Mining Plc 
and has approached several South African miners, according to sources familiar with the
situation. 
    * UK OIL LICENCES: Britain has cut rental fees by up to 90 percent in its latest tender for
oil and gas licences in the North Sea launched on Wednesday in a bid to attract companies to
find new fields in the mature basin. 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped in Asian trading on Wednesday as plentiful supplies and slowing
economic growth weighed on markets, although some analysts said that the current downtrend would
be modest and see a recovery later this year. 
        * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC                 Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Renishaw PLC                                  Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Capita PLC                                    Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Staffline Group PLC                           Half Year 2016 PLC Earnings 
 Jupiter Fund Management PLC                   Interim 2016 Earnings 
 Shawbrook Group PLC                           Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Quartix Holdings PLC                          Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Antofagasta PLC                               Q2 2016 Production
 Taylor Wimpey PLC                             Half Year 2016 Earnings 
 Marston's PLC                                 Interim Management Statement
 Tarsus Group PLC                              Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC                   Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                               Statement 
 Renishaw PLC                                  Full Year 2016 Earnings
 St. James's Place PLC                         Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC                       Q3 2016 Trading Statement
 Law Debenture Corporation PLC                 Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Dignity PLC                                   Half Year 2016 Earnings
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC                           Q2 2016 Earnings
 Tullow Oil PLC                                Half Year 2016 Earnings
 ITV PLC                                       Interim 2016 Earnings
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd                       Q2 2016 Earnings
 ARM Holdings PLC                              Q2 2016 Earnings
 Rightmove PLC                                 Half Year 2016 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐