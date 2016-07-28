版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 13:45 BJT

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 28

July 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat,
according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,750.43
points, climbing to its highest closing level in nearly a year, with
housebuilders among the top performers, while mid-cap stocks touched their best
level since last month's shock "Brexit" vote. 
    * SABMILLER/AB INBEV: SABMiller has asked employees to pause the
process of integrating its operations with those of Anheuser-Busch InBev
 as the brewer's board weighs its sweetened takeover offer, according to
sources familiar with the matter. 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton  will book a charge of up to
$1.3 billion to cover the costs of a dam disaster last November at the Samarco
iron ore mine in Brazil, putting it on course to report its worst ever annual
loss. 
    * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources' Loulo-Gounkoto gold mining complex
in Mali is currently on track to beat its 2016 production guidance, CEO Mark
Bristow told reporters late on Wednesday. 
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has named former deputy
governor of the Bank of Spain Jose Vinals as its new chairman, ending a 16-month
search for a new leader to oversee a sweeping turnaround plan being undertaken
by its new CEO.  
    * UK CAR OUTPUT: British car production rose 10 percent year-on-year in
June, according to figures released on Thursday, but manufacturers said growth
was in jeopardy if Britain failed to secure unfettered access to the European
single market. 
    * BREXIT: Shockwaves from Britain's vote to leave the European Union are
reverberating through the economy with surveys published on Thursday showing a
sharp dive in consumer confidence and a slowdown in the construction sector.
 
    * OIL: Oil prices recovered slightly from April lows in early trading on
Thursday, but the outlook for the industry remained weak as crude producers and
fuel refiners continue to pump out more than the market can consume.
 
    * EX-DIVS: SSE Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.42 points off the FTSE 100, according
to Reuters calculations. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Bodycote PLC                        Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Countrywide PLC                     Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Rolls-Royce                         Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Holdings PLC                        
 Relx PLC                            Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Rentokil Initial                    Half Year 2016 Earnings
 PLC                                 
 Schroders PLC                       Half Year 2016 Earnings
 National Express                    Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Group PLC                           
 Spectris PLC                        Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Inchcape PLC                        Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Weir Group PLC                      Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Robert Walters                      Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Plc                                 
 Law Debenture                       Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Corporation PLC                     
 Domino's Pizza                      Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Group PLC                           
 Angle PLC                           Full Year 2016 Earnings
 PayPoint PLC                        Q1 2016 Interim Management
                                     Statement
 Genel Energy PLC                    Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Just Eat PLC                        Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Merlin                              Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Entertainments                      
 PLC                                 
 Informa PLC                         Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Diageo PLC                          Full Year 2016 Earnings
 AstraZeneca PLC                     Q2 2016 Earnings
 BT Group PLC                        Q1 2017 Earnings
 Centrica PLC                        Interim 2016 Earnings
 BAE Systems PLC                     Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Smith & Nephew                      Q2 2016 Earnings
 PLC                                 
 Smith & Nephew                      Q2 2016 Trading Statement
 PLC                                 
 British American                    Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Tobacco PLC                         
 SKY PLC                             Q4 2016 Earnings
 Anglo American                      Half Year 2016 Earnings
 PLC                                 
 Compass Group                       Q3 2016 Trading Statement
 PLC                                 
 Lloyds Banking                      Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Group PLC                           
 Coats Group PLC                     Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Henderson Group                     Half Year 2016 Earnings
 PLC                                 
 KAZ Minerals PLC                    Q2 2016 Production Report
 Thomas Cook                         Q3 2015/2016 Interim Management
 Group PLC                           Statement
 International                       Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Personal Finance                    
 PLC                                 
 Intu Properties                     Half Year 2016 Earnings
 PLC                                 
       
 (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

