UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 13

Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20-25 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 7,024.01 points on Wednesday, partly hurt by currency moves which weighed on some of its global companies. * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest grocery chain, has pulled dozens of Unilever brand products from its website after a disagreement over prices in the wake of a partly Brexit-driven slump in the British currency. * SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu, due to fierce opposition from the Idemitsu founding family, people familiar with the matter said. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, is preparing to return to full production at its Olympic Dam copper mine after regaining full electric power, the last of the big industrial sites in southern Australia to restart after a massive blackout two weeks ago. * HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on Wednesday it had written to the British government to protest about the potential exclusion of retail investors from the sale of its remaining stake in Lloyds Banking Group. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: The chief executive of British Airways said the airline would oppose any move by its main airport, Heathrow, to raise its charges if the London hub is given permission to expand. * BRITAIN HOUSING: British house prices rose for a second month in September and enquiries from buyers picked up for the first time since February, suggesting the housing market has weathered the initial shock of the Brexit vote, a survey showed. * EX-DIVS: Centrica Plc will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * BREXIT: Britain's financial services sector will be a "high priority" for the government when it negotiates the terms of Britain's new relationship with the European Union, the most senior official in the country's finance ministry said. * OIL PRICE: Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC said its production had risen to the highest level in at least eight years and following reports of an increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Renishaw PLC Trading Statement Release Mondi PLC Trading Statement Release WH Smith PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Booker Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release International Public Q3 2016 International Public Partnerships Ltd Partnerships Ltd Interim Management Statement Release Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Hargreaves Lansdown PLC Interim Management Statement Release Unilever PLC Q3 2016 Unilever PLC Trading Statement Release SKY PLC Q1 2017 Sky PLC Earnings Release Hochschild Mining PLC Q3 2016 Hochschild Mining PLC Production Results Release