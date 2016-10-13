版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 13日 星期四

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 13

Oct 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
20-25 points, or 0.3-0.4 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent lower at 7,024.01 points on
Wednesday, partly hurt by currency moves which weighed on some of its global
companies. 
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest grocery chain, has pulled dozens
of Unilever  brand products from its website after a
disagreement over prices in the wake of a partly Brexit-driven slump in the
British currency. 
    * SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd is likely to delay
its planned acquisition of Showa Shell Sekiyu, due to fierce opposition
from the Idemitsu founding family, people familiar with the matter said.
 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton, is preparing to return to
full production at its Olympic Dam copper mine after regaining full electric
power, the last of the big industrial sites in southern Australia to restart
after a massive blackout two weeks ago. 
    * HARGREAVES LANSDOWN: Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown said on
Wednesday it had written to the British government to protest about the
potential exclusion of retail investors from the sale of its remaining stake in
Lloyds Banking Group. 
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: The chief executive of British Airways said the airline
would oppose any move by its main airport, Heathrow, to raise its
charges if the London hub is given permission to expand. 
    * BRITAIN HOUSING: British house prices rose for a second month in September
and enquiries from buyers picked up for the first time since February,
suggesting the housing market has weathered the initial shock of the Brexit
vote, a survey showed. 
    * EX-DIVS: Centrica Plc will trade without entitlement to its latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations 
    * BREXIT: Britain's financial services sector will be a "high priority" for
the government when it negotiates the terms of Britain's new relationship with
the European Union, the most senior official in the country's finance ministry
said. 
    * OIL PRICE: Oil prices fell on Thursday after OPEC said its production had
risen to the highest level in at least eight years and following reports of an
increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Renishaw PLC                                  Trading Statement Release
 Mondi PLC                                     Trading Statement Release
 WH Smith PLC                                  Full Year 2016 Earnings
                                               Release
 Booker Group PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings
                                               Release
 International Public                          Q3 2016 International Public
 Partnerships Ltd                              Partnerships Ltd Interim
                                               Management Statement Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                       Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
                                               Interim Management Statement
                                               Release
 Unilever PLC                                  Q3 2016 Unilever PLC Trading
                                               Statement Release
 SKY PLC                                       Q1 2017 Sky PLC Earnings
                                               Release
 Hochschild Mining PLC                         Q3 2016 Hochschild Mining PLC
                                               Production Results Release
 
 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

