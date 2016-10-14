UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 14

Oct 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30-34 points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,977.74 on Thursday, its lowest level in more than a week, just days after setting a record high, with basic-resources stocks selling off as metal prices fell following poor China trade data. * TESCO/UNILEVER: Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, confirmed on Thursday that a pricing row with Unilever had been settled, confirming a statement issued by the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. arm has offered more than $26 million for Abengoa SA's cellulosic ethanol plant in Kansas, according to documents filed late Wednesday in bankruptcy court. In separate news, the Philippine unit of Shell is set to raise up to 19.5 billion pesos ($403.8 million) as it has priced the country's second-largest IPO this year at the high end of its guidance, its underwriter said on Friday. * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American is expected to finalise a $1 billion-plus sale of its Australian coal assets to a group headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management in the coming weeks, three sources with knowledge of the deal said. * SOLGOLD: SolGold Plc on Thursday approved a financing proposal by Australia's Newcrest Mining to help it develop a giant copper mine in Ecuador, after the board rejected an alternative package offered by BHP Billiton . * WILLIAM HILL: A leading investor in British betting company William Hill , Parvus Asset Management, said it would oppose any reverse takeover of Canadian firm Amaya, given its "limited strategic logic". * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's environmental regulator on Thursday drew up various charges against the Los Pelambres copper mine for mismanaging water resources and nearby flora, charges which could lead to stiff fines or even closure. * BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk raised the prospect on Thursday that Britain might ultimately not leave the European Union because it would discover that any form of divorce from the EU will mean a damaging "hard Brexit". * CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK: China Construction Bank (CCB) is looking to build a Chinese metals trading desk in London as part of the expansion started after it bought a majority stake in British firm Metdist Trading, two sources said. * BRITAIN DRUGS: Britain's healthcare cost agency NICE, which determines if medicines should be used in the state health system, plans to fast-track its recommendations for the most cost-effective new drugs. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashmore Group Plc Q1 2017 Asset Under Management Statement Man Group Plc Q3 Trading Statement Rank Group Plc Interim Management Statement Provident Financial Plc Q3 Interim Management Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)