UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 17

(Adds company news items)

Oct 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower by 10-14 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent on Friday at 7,013.55, with grocer Tesco recovering and mid-cap Man Group surging after a strong trading update.

* ROBERT WALTERS: Professional recruitment firm Robert Walters Plc said third-quarter UK profit rose on growth in trade finance and in some regions outside London, indicating pockets of strength following the country's vote to leave the European Union.

* BIFFA: Biffa Plc said it had priced its London initial public offering (IPO) at 180 pence per share, giving the waste management firm a market capitalisation of 450 million pounds ($559 million).

* SSE: Britain's second biggest energy supplier, SSE Plc, said it had agreed to sell a 16.7 percent stake in gas distribution business Scotia Gas Networks Ltd (SGN) to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for a consideration of 621 million pounds ($772.21 million).

* LADBROKES: British Ladbrokes and Gala Coral said they agreed to sell 359 shops for 55.5 million pounds ($69 million) to rivals, in a deal which will reduce their footprint and pave the way for competition authorities to allow their merger to proceed.

* PEARSON: Pearson, the world's biggest education company, reiterated its full-year outlook on Monday after cost cuts helped it counter worse-than-expected trading in the third quarter.

* SHELL: The widow of a Nigerian activist is planning to sue Royal Dutch Shell in the Dutch courts alleging the oil company was complicit in the execution of her husband by the Nigerian military in 1995, court documents filed in the United States last week show.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said late on Friday its debit cards are now working normally after customers experienced problems across Britain earlier in the day, in the latest apparent glitch to hit the bank's IT systems.

* BARCLAYS: Britain's Serious Fraud Office is questioning former and senior managers at Barclays Plc, as the fraud agency steps up its probe into whether the British bank's senior bankers allegedly ordered the low-balling of the London interbank offered rate, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. on.ft.com/2dHc98V

* UK CONSUMERS: British consumers were their most confident in five years in September, a survey showed on Monday, but the upbeat mood was not shared in London where most voters opposed leaving the European Union in June's Brexit referendum.

* UK ECONOMY: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Friday the British economy had performed a bit better than the central bank expected and the BoE would also have to take inflation considerations into account.

* UK ENERGY: Britain should support large-scale electricity storage schemes to help make intermittent renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power available around the clock, a parliamentary committee report said on Saturday.

* UK PROPERTY: Commercial property auctions are proving an unlikely bright spot in Britain's real estate market where a steep drop in sterling has attracted overseas buyers and local investors are as yet unfazed by potential fallout from Brexit.

* BREXIT: Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said the pound's fall after Britain voted to leave the European Union has acted as an important shock absorber for the economy, in a radio interview broadcast on Monday.

* BREXIT: Britain needs to focus its efforts on the banking sector when negotiating new financial trading terms with the EU as the benefits of unfettered access across the industry as a whole have been overplayed, think tank Open Europe said in a report on Monday.

* BREXIT: British lawmakers from across the political spectrum will press their bid to force Prime Minister Theresa May to give parliament a vote on her negotiating strategy for leaving the EU, saying she had no mandate for a "hard Brexit".

* BREXIT: French President Francois Hollande said on Saturday that Britain's decision to leave the EU should not jeopardise the bloc's principle of free movement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Britain could not get concessions on the freedom of movement while retaining full access to the European single market, or other countries would want the same.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will lead a delegation of small and medium-size businesses to India in November as part of efforts to bolster trade with countries outside the EU.

* COPPER: London copper held above a one-month low on Monday after remarks by the Federal Reserve chair suggested the U.S. central bank may stick with loose monetary policy for longer, which shored up investor appetite for commodities.

* OIL: Oil prices fell early on Monday, pulled down by a rising rig count in the United States, a strong dollar and record OPEC-output which comes amid slowing global economic growth that could erode fuel demand.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)