UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 -
0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 7,000.06 points on
Tuesday, as British stocks rebounded from a fall the previous day, with a rise
in easyJet and mining companies helping outweigh a sharp drop in
Burberry's shares.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton , the world's biggest
diversified miner, said on Wednesday it was finally detecting indications of a
commodity market turnaround, giving its most upbeat assessment in about five
years.
* GLENCORE: Miner Glencore has increased the size of a bond buyback
tender to $1.49 billion from $1.25 billion, it said on Tuesday, seeking to seize
on favourable conditions to reduce its debt burden.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plc has retained Deutsche Bank to sell
its Martinez, California refinery, according to three people familiar with the
matter.
* UK PENSIONS: Britain cancelled a plan to create a secondary market for
annuities on Tuesday, dismantling a key part of former finance minister George
Osborne's drive to give pensioners freedom to choose how to invest their pension
pots.
* UK REFERENDUM: London's High Court said on Tuesday it would rule "as
quickly as possible" on whether British lawmakers, and not the government alone,
must trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union, in a case closely
watched by politicians and markets.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Rentokil Initial PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Release
Travis Perkins PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement Release
U and I Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
Reckitt Benckiser Group Q3 2016 Interim Management
PLC Statement Release
Rio Tinto PLC Q3 2016 Operations Review
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)