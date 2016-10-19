UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

(Updates futures, company news item)
Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 -
0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 7,000.06 points on
Tuesday, as British stocks rebounded from a fall the previous day, with a rise
in easyJet and mining companies helping outweigh a sharp drop in
Burberry's shares.
* GW PHARMA; Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, said it
planned to cancel its listing in London's junior market and would retain listing
of its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on New York's Nasdaq to simplify
trading and cut expenses of dual listing.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group
reported a bigger-than-expected slowdown in underlying third-quarter sales
growth on Wednesday, stung by a loss of business in South Korea and no growth in
Europe and North America.
* FOXTONS: British estate agent group Foxtons said a continuation
of lower activity in the property sales market in London had hit its business,
pushing quarterly sales revenue down by a third.
* LAIRD: Apple supplier Laird Plc warned on its full-year profit,
saying that acceleration in production for mobile devices this year had come in
much later than seen in previous cycles and that it had "poor" visibility in
order volumes.
* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of
building materials, warned on Wednesday it would not meet market expectations
for full-year profit, blaming a disappointing performance in its plumbing and
heating business.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton , the world's biggest
diversified miner, said on Wednesday it was finally detecting indications of a
commodity market turnaround, giving its most upbeat assessment in about five
years.
* GLENCORE: Miner Glencore has increased the size of a bond buyback
tender to $1.49 billion from $1.25 billion, it said on Tuesday, seeking to seize
on favourable conditions to reduce its debt burden.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plc has retained Deutsche Bank to sell
its Martinez, California refinery, according to three people familiar with the
matter.
* UK PENSIONS: Britain cancelled a plan to create a secondary market for
annuities on Tuesday, dismantling a key part of former finance minister George
Osborne's drive to give pensioners freedom to choose how to invest their pension
pots.
* UK REFERENDUM: London's High Court said on Tuesday it would rule "as
quickly as possible" on whether British lawmakers, and not the government alone,
must trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union, in a case closely
watched by politicians and markets.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)