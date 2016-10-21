UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 21

Oct 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down 8 points,
or 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.98 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday
at 7,026.90. Banks helped to support British blue-chips, buoyed by good
performance from U.S. lenders in key business areas on a volatile day as the
European Central Bank held policy steady.
* BHP: BHP Billiton, Chairman Jac Nasser, one of the most
powerful figures in the mining industry, will retire at next year's shareholder
meeting, telling investors on Thursday that after a decade on the board, it was
time to step down.
Separately, Brazilian prosecutors charged 21 people with qualified homicide
on Thursday for their roles in the collapse of a tailings dam at the Samarco
Mineração SA iron ore mine last November that killed 19 people. Samarco, its
co-owners Vale SA and BHP, and Brazilian engineering company VOGBR
Recursos Hidricose Geotecnica Ltd which certified the dam's safety, were charged
with environmental crimes.
* NISSAN/UK: Nissan Motor Co will make a decision next month on
whether to produce the next Qashqai SUV model at its Sunderland plant in Britain
following the country's decision to leave the European Union, Chief Executive
Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it is selling $1.03
billion worth of non-core oil and gas properties in western Canada to Tourmaline
Oil Corp TOU.TO, the latest example of the global oil major trimming its
operations in the region.
* ROYAL MAIL: Britain is working on selling the private equity portfolio it
inherited when it took on the Royal Mail Plc pension's assets and
liabilities, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. bloom.bg/2el7tJd
* BREXIT: Attending her first European Union summit since Britain's vote to
leave the bloc, Prime Minister Theresa May tried to reassure EU leaders over
Brexit but was told by French President Francois Hollande to prepare for tough
negotiations.
* BREXIT: Britain should not go it alone by adopting its own book-keeping
rules after it leaves the European Union, though the global regulations in place
could be tailored, the UK's accounting watchdog said on Friday.
* CONNECTED CARS: Jaguar Land Rover, Ford and Tata Motors
are testing connected cars which can communicate with each other using
technology designed to speed up journeys and cut accidents, the first such
trials in Britain.
* UK PROPERTY: A growing number of people are being attracted by the
cut-price fees of online estate agents in Britain. The sector has caught the eye
of big-name investors like fund manager Neil Woodford and traditional
branch-based agencies which once dismissed online rivals are having to react.
* UK PROPERTY: High-end property developers in London are restricting the
supply of homes to prevent further price falls by selling entire apartment
blocks to funds for rental, according to agents and investment managers.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by a stronger dollar, but
traders said there were signs that physical fuel markets were tightening after
two years of ballooning oversupply.
* METALS: London aluminium was on track for its biggest weekly drop in seven
weeks after record China production fanned supply concerns, while copper was set
for a third weekly drop on worries about cooling demand.
UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Computacenter Plc Q3
Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc IMS
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc Q3
Acacia Mining Plc Q3
