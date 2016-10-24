UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 24

(Adds company news item)
Oct 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20
points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.09 percent at 7,020.47 points on
Friday after hitting a one-week high, with stronger miners following a rally in
metals prices offsetting weaker companies such as British American Tobacco
.
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Monday it had filed its shingles
vaccine, Shingrix, for U.S. regulatory approval, bringing the potential
blockbuster a step closer to market.
* COBHAM: British aerospace and defence company Cobham downgraded
its profit forecast for the second time this year after a continued weak
performance in its communications unit.
* MICROSOFT UK PRICES: Microsoft Corp said it will be increasing
pricing for its enterprise software and cloud services in the UK in the wake of
the sterling's plunge since Britons voted to leave the EU.
* VODAFONE: India's telecoms regulator on Friday recommended the top three
network operators be fined a combined 30.5 billion rupees ($455 million), saying
they were denying new entrant Reliance Jio sufficient interconnection points.
One of the top operators is Vodafone Plc's India subsidiary.
* FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection Group Plc, the fashion
retailer that recently reported its fifth consecutive year of losses, is being
circled by overseas retail investors and private equity firms, with interested
buyers thought to include U.S. firm Neuberger Berman and Rutland Partners, the
Telegraph reported on Sunday. French Connection declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters. bit.ly/2dAzTzy
* PETRA DIAMONDS: Diamond miner Petra Diamonds Ltd reported a 30
percent rise in first-quarter production, boosted by strong output at its
Cullinan mine in South Africa.
* BRITISH BANKS: Britain's major banks are set to report
stronger-than-expected results this week, confounding expectations that
political and economic upheaval caused by the vote to quit the European Union
would immediately squeeze profits.
* BRITISH EQUITIES: JP Morgan Cazenove has downgraded its position on
British stocks while upgrading euro zone equities, citing negative pressures on
British equities from rising gilt yields as one of its main reasons.
* UK TAX: Britain could slash corporation tax to 10 percent if the European
Union refuses to agree a post-Brexit free trade deal or blocks UK-based banks
from accessing its market, the Sunday Times reported, citing an unidentified
source.
* BREXIT: Big international banks are preparing to move some of their
operations out of Britain in early 2017 due to the uncertainty over the
country's future relationship with the European Union, a top banking official
said..
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)