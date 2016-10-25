UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 25

(Updates futures, adds company news items)

Oct 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 13-17 points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.29 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,986.40 points on Monday, as energy stocks came under pressure following a drop in crude oil prices and gold miners tracked weaker precious metals.

* INTU PROPERTIES: Intu Properties has agreed to sell its majority stake in a shopping centre in the London borough of Bromley for a price tag 30 percent higher than its value before Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* ST JAMES'S PLACE: Wealth manager St James's Place said third quarter assets rose 8.9 percent, buoyed by market gains and strong demand for its personal investment advice in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the EU.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American trimmed its full-year production guidance for exports of coking coal, but said most of its output guidance was broadly unchanged since its previous update in July.

* WHITBREAD: Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half profit rose 5.4 percent, helped by growing demand at its Premier Inn hotels and the Costa Coffee chain.

* 3I: Bahrain-based private equity investor Investcorp has agreed to acquire the debt-management business of Britain's 3i for 222 million pounds ($271 million), it said on Tuesday.

* GLENCORE: Glencore and Japanese power utilities have settled quarterly thermal coal contract prices at $94.75 a tonne, up from around $64 last quarter, sources confirmed on Tuesday, reflecting a surge in spot prices.

* BHP BILLITON: Samarco Mineração SA, the Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture owned by Vale and BHP Biliton Ltd that suspended operations in November following a dam disaster, on Monday said it had missed a $20 million interest payment related to a senior unsecured bond due in 2023.

* UK BANKS: Representatives of the U.S. Department of Justice have signalled recently that penalty imposition on Barclays Plc, Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG may not conclude until closer to the arrival of the new U.S. administration in January, Sky News reported. Royal Bank of Scotland had hoped to resolve its own settlement with the DoJ this year in an attempt to draw a line under historic misdemeanours.

* FRENCH CONNECTION: French Connection Group Plc founder Stephen Marks has dismissed a newspaper report of possible bid interest in the fashion retailer, saying there was nothing behind the article which sent its shares up more than 20 percent.

* 3I INFRASTRUCTURE: 3i Infrastructure said on Monday it had bid for French telecoms masts business FPS Towers, which owner Antin hopes could raise up to 1 billion euros, as it seeks to build its UK-focused Wireless Infrastructure Group into a European platform.

* UK FINANCE: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday she was aware of the importance of financial services to the country's economy and was in discussions with the sector about what its priorities were in upcoming Brexit negotiations.

* UK INFLATION: The British public's expectation for inflation in a year's time recorded its sharpest jump in more than a decade this month, driven by fears of higher import prices, a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov said on Monday.

* BRITISH STEEL PENSION: The British Steel Pension Scheme's deficit has shrunk to around 50 million pounds ($61 million) from around 700 million pounds earlier this year, it said on Monday, adding it had been well-position to take advantage of currency movements.

* OIL: Oil prices dipped early on Tuesday over disagreement within producer cartel OPEC on who should cut how much production in a planned coordinated reduction to prop up prices.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)