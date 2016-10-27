UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 27

Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.5 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.85 percent at 6,958.09 points on Wednesday, hit by weakness in banks and mining stocks after Lloyds Banking Group Plc and Antofagasta Plc fell after disappointing earnings updates. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Thursday its chief commercial officer, Dean Dalla Valle, who has led the company's response to the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil, will leave the company in March 2017. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc held fresh discussions with a group of institutional investors to settle one of many outstanding cases against the bank over its 12 billion pound rights issue, Sky News reported. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc and UBS AG have agreed to settle U.S. litigation by bondholders who accused the banks of conspiring with rivals to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in court filings on Wednesday. * RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has agreed to pay the Malian government 15 billion CFA francs ($25 million) to help to resolve a tax dispute that resulted in the company's Bamako offices and bank accounts being closed by authorities this month, chief executive Mark Bristow said in a statement on Wednesday. * ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: Interdealer broker ICAP Plc's sale of its global hybrid voice broking business to Tullett Prebon Plc is likely to miss the year-end target as UK regulators are examining the licenses needed for the tie-up, Bloomberg reported. * LADBROKES: Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Britain's competition regulator had cleared its acquisition of Gala Coral, paving the way to create a betting group that will seek to build on its dominance of Britain's high streets to expand its online business. * IAG: British Airways has agreed to pay 300 million pounds ($367 million) per year into its pension scheme, plus top-ups, under a new plan which leaves room for the airline to pay dividends to owner IAG. * EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments Plc, ITV Plc, Provident Financial Plc, Unilever Plc and Wolseley Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.62 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * UK PROPERTY: Demand from British businesses for commercial property has partly recovered from its slump after June's vote to leave the European Union and foreign investors are looking to take advantage of the weak pound, industry data showed on Thursday. * UK ECONOMY: Britain escaped a severe economic slowdown in the three months after the Brexit referendum shock, official figures are expected to show on Thursday, further diminishing the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the Bank of England next week. * UK CAR EXPORT: British car production rose by an annual 0.9 percent in September with a rise in exports compensating for a fall in demand at home, an industry body said on Thursday. * UK INVESTMENT: British finance minister Philip Hammond should encourage businesses to invest and spend more on infrastructure when he delivers his first budget statement since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an employers group said. * OIL: Oil prices were below $50 per barrel on Thursday on doubts OPEC will be able to bring together its members and Russia to organise a coordinated crude production cut. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Inchcape PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Redefine International PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Barclays PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release BT Group PLC Q2 2017 Earnings Release DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement Release Henderson Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release KAZ Minerals PLC Q3 2016 Production Report and Interim Management Statement Release Debenhams PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Relx PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)