UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 27

Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.5
percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.85 percent at 6,958.09 points on
Wednesday, hit by weakness in banks and mining stocks after Lloyds Banking Group
Plc and Antofagasta Plc fell after disappointing earnings
updates.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Thursday its chief
commercial officer, Dean Dalla Valle, who has led the company's response to the
Samarco dam disaster in Brazil, will leave the company in March 2017.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc held
fresh discussions with a group of institutional investors to settle one of many
outstanding cases against the bank over its 12 billion pound rights issue, Sky
News reported.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc and UBS AG have agreed to settle
U.S. litigation by bondholders who accused the banks of conspiring with rivals
to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in
court filings on Wednesday.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has agreed to pay the Malian
government 15 billion CFA francs ($25 million) to help to resolve a tax dispute
that resulted in the company's Bamako offices and bank accounts being closed by
authorities this month, chief executive Mark Bristow said in a statement on
Wednesday.
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: Interdealer broker ICAP Plc's sale of its
global hybrid voice broking business to Tullett Prebon Plc is likely to
miss the year-end target as UK regulators are examining the licenses needed for
the tie-up, Bloomberg reported.
* LADBROKES: Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Britain's competition
regulator had cleared its acquisition of Gala Coral, paving the way to create a
betting group that will seek to build on its dominance of Britain's high streets
to expand its online business.
* IAG: British Airways has agreed to pay 300 million pounds ($367 million)
per year into its pension scheme, plus top-ups, under a new plan which leaves
room for the airline to pay dividends to owner IAG.
* EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments Plc, ITV Plc, Provident
Financial Plc, Unilever Plc and Wolseley Plc will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.62
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK PROPERTY: Demand from British businesses for commercial property has
partly recovered from its slump after June's vote to leave the European Union
and foreign investors are looking to take advantage of the weak pound, industry
data showed on Thursday.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain escaped a severe economic slowdown in the three months
after the Brexit referendum shock, official figures are expected to show on
Thursday, further diminishing the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the
Bank of England next week.
* UK CAR EXPORT: British car production rose by an annual 0.9 percent in
September with a rise in exports compensating for a fall in demand at home, an
industry body said on Thursday.
* UK INVESTMENT: British finance minister Philip Hammond should encourage
businesses to invest and spend more on infrastructure when he delivers his first
budget statement since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an employers
group said.
* OIL: Oil prices were below $50 per barrel on Thursday on doubts OPEC will
be able to bring together its members and Russia to organise a coordinated crude
production cut.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Bloomsbury Publishing PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release
Inchcape PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release
Redefine International PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
Barclays PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement Release
BT Group PLC Q2 2017 Earnings Release
DS Smith PLC Pre-Close Trading Statement
Release
Henderson Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release
KAZ Minerals PLC Q3 2016 Production Report and
Interim Management Statement
Release
Debenhams PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
Relx PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)