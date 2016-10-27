UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 27

(Adds company news item, updates futures)
Oct 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.5
percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
trading 0.32 percent lower ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.85 percent at 6,958.09 points on
Wednesday, hit by weakness in banks and mining stocks after Lloyds Banking Group
Plc and Antofagasta Plc fell after disappointing earnings
updates.
* LLOYDS: The British government said on Thursday it had reduced its stake
in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 9 percent, its first sale since
the relaunch of a trading plan that was shelved almost a year ago because of
market turbulence.
* KAZ: Kazakhstan copper firm Kaz Minerals reported a 66 percent
jump in production in January-September as two of its main mines expanded
output.
* INCHCAP: Car dealership chain Inchcape said its performance was
boosted by the fall in the value of the pound since Britons voted to leave the
European Union.
* MISYS: Software company Misys said on Thursday that it will not proceed
with its plans to list on the London stock market at this time, adding to a run
of aborted listing attempts in recent weeks.
* HENDERSON: London-based fund manager Henderson Group said on
Thursday that third-quarter assets under management rose 6 percent, buoyed by
positive market moves and currency gains after a slide in the value of
sterling.
* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM: Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com Group
Plc said it had appointed Mark Lewis, retail director of John Lewis, as
its chief executive officer.
* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's second-largest department store
group, said annual profit inched up 0.5 percent as it struggled to grow in a
tough retail environment in 2016.
* BT: BT, Britain's biggest broadband provider, met market
expectations with a 1 percent rise in second-quarter earnings, helped by price
rises and strong demand for faster fibre connections, keeping it on track for
its full-year targets.
* AMEC: Oilfield services firm Amec Foster Wheeler Plc said it
agreed to dispose of three assets held for sale for 100 million pounds ($122.17
million) as it aims to reduce debt.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Thursday its chief
commercial officer, Dean Dalla Valle, who has led the company's response to the
Samarco dam disaster in Brazil, will leave the company in March 2017.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc held
fresh discussions with a group of institutional investors to settle one of many
outstanding cases against the bank over its 12 billion pound rights issue, Sky
News reported.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc and UBS AG have agreed to settle
U.S. litigation by bondholders who accused the banks of conspiring with rivals
to rig the Libor benchmark interest rate, lawyers for the plaintiffs said in
court filings on Wednesday.
* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources has agreed to pay the Malian
government 15 billion CFA francs ($25 million) to help to resolve a tax dispute
that resulted in the company's Bamako offices and bank accounts being closed by
authorities this month, chief executive Mark Bristow said in a statement on
Wednesday.
* ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: Interdealer broker ICAP Plc's sale of its
global hybrid voice broking business to Tullett Prebon Plc is likely to
miss the year-end target as UK regulators are examining the licenses needed for
the tie-up, Bloomberg reported.
* LADBROKES: Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Britain's competition
regulator had cleared its acquisition of Gala Coral, paving the way to create a
betting group that will seek to build on its dominance of Britain's high streets
to expand its online business.
* IAG: British Airways has agreed to pay 300 million pounds ($367 million)
per year into its pension scheme, plus top-ups, under a new plan which leaves
room for the airline to pay dividends to owner IAG.
* EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments Plc, ITV Plc, Provident
Financial Plc, Unilever Plc and Wolseley Plc will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.62
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* UK PROPERTY: Demand from British businesses for commercial property has
partly recovered from its slump after June's vote to leave the European Union
and foreign investors are looking to take advantage of the weak pound, industry
data showed on Thursday.
* UK ECONOMY: Britain escaped a severe economic slowdown in the three months
after the Brexit referendum shock, official figures are expected to show on
Thursday, further diminishing the chance of a fresh interest rate cut by the
Bank of England next week.
* UK CAR EXPORT: British car production rose by an annual 0.9 percent in
September with a rise in exports compensating for a fall in demand at home, an
industry body said on Thursday.
* UK INVESTMENT: British finance minister Philip Hammond should encourage
businesses to invest and spend more on infrastructure when he delivers his first
budget statement since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, an employers
group said.
* OIL: Oil prices were below $50 per barrel on Thursday on doubts OPEC will
be able to bring together its members and Russia to organise a coordinated crude
production cut.
