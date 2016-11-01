UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 1

Nov 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
lower, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,954.22 on Monday, but
posted a fifth straight month of gains.
* UK BANKS: Barclays Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
and HSBC Holdings Plc have been tied to a probe in the United States
into alleged impropriety in the market for trading interest rate swaps, the
Times reported, citing sources. bit.ly/2f7r7q0
* HSBC: HSBC is set to appoint Clara Furse as the chairman of its
ring-fenced British business HSBC UK, a move which could be announced as early
as Tuesday, Sky News reported on Monday.
* BAT: U.S. cigarette maker Reynolds American Inc said it has formed
a committee of independent directors, not designated by British American Tobacco
Plc, to evaluate BAT's takeover offer.
* GLENCORE: Glencore's Black Star Open Cut mine in Queensland, part
of the Mount Isa Mines complex, has been put on care and maintenance after
mining out its existing reserve, the company said in a statement on Monday.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell expects to take part in the next bidding
round for exploration licences offshore Norway, after dropping out of the latest
one, the head of its Norwegian unit said on Monday.
* OIL: Oil prices edged higher from one-month lows in early trading in Asia
on Tuesday after OPEC agreed on a long-term strategy that was seen as an
indication the cartel was reaching a consensus on managing production.
* METALS: London zinc rose for a fourth consecutive session on Tuesday,
trading near its highest in five years on expectations of tight supplies after
Glencore said it had closed one of its mines in Australia. Copper traded near
its highest in a month, supported by improved demand outlook in China.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BP PLC Q3
Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Q3
Falanx Group Ltd Half Year
Apax Global Alpha Ltd Q3
Weir Group PLC Q3
Go-Ahead Group PLC Q1
Standard Chartered PLC Q3
Shire PLC Q3
Virgin Money Holdings Plc Q3
Hastings Group Holdings Plc Q3
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Q3
