UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3

Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 13
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.04 percent weaker at 6845.42 points after
slipping to a one-month low on Wednesday, as global equities suffered from
nerves over the upcoming U.S. presidential election and Standard Chartered was
hit by broker downgrades. 
    * UK HOUSING: British housebuilders have not scaled back construction plans
in the three months since the country voted to leave the European Union, data
showed on Thursday, despite central bank forecasts for a sharp slowdown in
housing investment. 
    * UK RETAIL: Britain's Pensions Regulator on Wednesday formally began
"enforcement action" against Philip Green, the former owner of BHS, to plug a
hole in the collapsed department store's pension fund, saying the billionaire
had failed to provide a credible offer. 
    * UK DEBT: Britain is unlikely to issue new government debt with a maturity
much greater than the current maximum of around 50 years, the head of the UK
Debt Management Office said in an interview published on Wednesday. 
    * EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline Plc will trade without entitlement to its
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.66 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Tate & Lyle PLC                                Half Year 2017 Earnings
                                                Release
 Spirent Communications plc                     Q3 2016 Trading Update
                                                Release
 Schroders PLC                                  Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                                Statement Release
 Croda International PLC                        Q3 2016 Trading Statement
                                                Release
 Howden Joinery Group PLC                       Trading Statement Release
 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC                   Q3 2017 Trading Statement
                                                Release
 Matchtech Group PLC                            Full Year 2016 Earnings
                                                Release
 3i Infrastructure PLC                          Half Year 2016 Earnings
                                                Release
 Regus plc                                      Q3 2016 Trading Statement
                                                Release
 JRP Group PLC                                  Nine Months 2016 Trading
                                                Statement Release
 RSA Insurance Group PLC                        Q3 2016 Trading Statement
                                                Release
 Randgold Resources Ltd                         Q3 2016 Earnings Release
 Inmarsat PLC                                   Q3 2016 Earnings Release
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd                        Q3 2016 Earnings Release
 RSA Insurance Group PLC                        Q3 2016 Trading Statement
                                                Call
 Smith & Nephew PLC                             Q3 2016 Trading Statement
                                                Release
 Shawbrook Group Plc                            Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                                Statement Release
 
