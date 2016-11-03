UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3

(Adds company news items, updates shares)

Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 13 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.04 percent weaker at 6845.42 points after slipping to a one-month low on Wednesday, as global equities suffered from nerves over the upcoming U.S. presidential election and Standard Chartered was hit by broker downgrades.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 supermarket group, on Thursday reported a fourth consecutive quarter of underlying sales growth, cementing a recovery under a new management team.

* SCHRODERS: Schroders, Britain's biggest independent listed asset manager, said on Thursday that assets under management had risen 9.1 percent in the three months to end-September, boosted by net inflows and market gains.

* LANCASHIRE: Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd announced a special payout of about $150 million as "disciplined underwriting and prudent risk selection" helped it report a 30 percent jump in quarterly pretax profit despite challenging market conditions.

* GVC HOLDINGS: Gambling company GVC Holdings Plc said it intends to pay a special dividend of 10 euro cents per share for financial year 2016 in February next year.

* SHAWBROOK: Shawbrook Group Plc reported a 19 percent jump in net loans and advances to customers in the first nine months and said it had seen a minimal impact on its business from economic uncertainties brought on by Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* COCA-COLA HBC: Coca-Cola HBC reported lower quarterly sales volumes on Thursday, as poor weather in parts of Europe made for a tough comparison with strong performance a year ago.

* RSA: British insurer RSA posted a five percent drop in net written premiums in the first nine months of 2016 due to the impact of asset disposals, the firm said on Thursday.

* TATE & LYLE: British ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle raised its full-year profit expectations on Thursday after a better-than-expected first half, helped by strong demand for soft drinks in the United States and a weak British pound.

* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources Ltd said on Thursday it was on track to raise dividends and to support three new projects should gold prices stay near current levels.

* GLENCORE: Glencore on Thursday said full-year guidance for earnings from its trading operations before interest and tax (EBIT) for 2016 was now between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion, compared with $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion previously announced.

* INMARSAT: British satellite company Inmarsat reported a 5.8 percent rise in third-quarter revenue helped by increasing demand from airlines for onboard wifi and services to governments.

* UK HOUSING: British housebuilders have not scaled back construction plans in the three months since the country voted to leave the European Union, data showed on Thursday, despite central bank forecasts for a sharp slowdown in housing investment.

* UK RETAIL: Britain's Pensions Regulator on Wednesday formally began "enforcement action" against Philip Green, the former owner of BHS, to plug a hole in the collapsed department store's pension fund, saying the billionaire had failed to provide a credible offer.

* UK DEBT: Britain is unlikely to issue new government debt with a maturity much greater than the current maximum of around 50 years, the head of the UK Debt Management Office said in an interview published on Wednesday.

* EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline Plc will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.66 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

