UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 8

Nov 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 20 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher on Monday, with mining companies tracking a rally in metals prices after the FBI again said no charges regarding her email practices would be brought again Hillary Clinton, viewed by markets as a status quo candidate with more predictable policies. * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco PLC (BAT) plans to test a new tobacco-based cigarette alternative in Japan next month, it said on Tuesday, taking aim at Philip Morris International Inc's popular iQOS and Japan Tobacco Inc's Ploom Tech. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it lost about three weeks worth of production from its Olympic Dam copper mine in Australia due to a power outage in late September. * BTG: A U.S. unit of British drug company BTG Plc pleaded guilty on Monday to improperly marketing its embolic device LC Bead, and will pay about $36 million to resolve its criminal and civil liability, the U.S. Department of Justice said. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland will announce on Tuesday it is setting up a compensation scheme worth more than 300 million pounds to help small businesses, amid allegations of malpractice at its small business restructuring division, sources said. * HSBC: Some major shareholders in HSBC want the bank to give greater reassurance on succession-planning for its chairman and chief executive, concerned that a timetable for replacing veterans Douglas Flint and Stuart Gulliver may be slipping. * TESCO BANK: Tesco Bank, owned by Britain's biggest retailer Tesco , halted online transactions from all current accounts on Monday after money was stolen from 20,000 of them in the country's first such cyber heist. * UK SPENDING: British consumers ramped up their spending last month but some of the increase was due to higher motor fuel prices and concerns about higher inflation are growing, surveys showed on Tuesday. * UK HIRING: British companies hired permanent staff at the fastest pace in eight months in October as the country's labour market kept on growing despite the decision in June by voters to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday. * UK BUDGET: Britain will only start to lower public debt as a share of GDP at the end of the decade due to a Brexit-related hit to the economy, a think tank said, underscoring finance minister Philip Hammond's challenge as he prepares his first budget statement. * OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as financial investors and traders were cautiously positioning themselves for a win by Hillary Clinton in the U.S. presidential elections. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BBA Aviation PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Punch Taverns PLC Trading Statement Release British Empire Trust PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Marks and Spencer Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Jardine Lloyd Thompson Q3 2016 Interim Management Group PLC Statement Release AVEVA Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Imperial Brands PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Associated British Foods Full Year 2016 Earnings Release PLC Direct Line Insurance Group Q3 2016 Trading Statement PLC Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)