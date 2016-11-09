UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 9

(Adds company news items, updates futures)

Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 281 points, or 4.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down almost 3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,843.13 points on Tuesday, in choppy trade as voting in the U.S. election got underway, with better-than-expected results from Primark-owner AB Foods helping support shares.

* U.S. ELECTIONS: Republican Donald Trump stunned the world on Tuesday by defeating heavily favored Hillary Clinton in the race for the White House, ending eight years of Democratic rule and sending the United States on a new, uncertain path.

* SSE: Britain's second biggest energy supplier SSE reported a 13 percent fall in adjusted profit to 475.8 million pounds ($593.32 million) in the first half of this year, due to the weather, falling customer numbers and infrastructure upgrades.

* BP: Commodity trader Guangdong Zhenrong Energy Co Ltd has signed a memorandum of understanding with BP Plc for commercial cooperation on an oil refinery in the Caribbean, according to a senior executive and a statement from the Chinese company.

* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a 24 percent drop in underlying first-half profit, in line with its expectations, reflecting lower licensing revenue and tougher trading in stores in the United States and Hong Kong

* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused Tullow Oil Plc slashed full-year spending budget and lowered the forecast for its oil production in West Africa, as it seeks to weather an oil price slump, while a delay in ramping up output at its multi-billion dollar TEN oil fields offshore Ghana also weighed on outlook.

* LOOKERS: Car dealership Lookers posted an 11 percent increase in gross profit from new cars in the first nine months of the year and said British customers have not significantly changed their buying habits since Brexit.

* WORKSPACE GROUP: Office space provider Workspace Group Plc said on Wednesday it was confident about the resilience of its customer base despite the uncertain economic environment following Britain's vote to leave the European Union

* SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket Sainsbury's on Wednesday reported a third straight decline in first half profit, hurt by a fall in sales that partly reflected its own price cuts.

* EXPERIAN: Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, forecast mid-single digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies on Wednesday, after strong growth in its credit services and decision analytics units boosted first-half profit.

* WIZZ AIR: Eastern European-focused budget airline Wizz Air reconfirmed its full-year guidance and said it did not see any weakness in demand in its UK business following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* ESURE: British insurer esure Group plc reported a 15.9 percent rise in gross written premiums to 499 million pounds ($622.1 million) for the nine months to end-September, driven largely by growth in demand for its motor insurance products.

* TESCO BANK: Retailer Tesco Plc's banking arm said on Tuesday that 2.5 million pounds ($3 million) had been stolen from 9,000 customers over the weekend in what cyber experts said was the first mass hacking of accounts at a western bank.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has suspended a top executive over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant on its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and has alerted U.S. and UK authorities. A second senior executive has stepped down.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American to sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Deutsche Boerse expects EU antitrust regulators to set out details of their concerns over its merger with London Stock Exchange next month, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, a move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for clearing the deal.

* BRITAIN BONDS: The head of Britain's debt office said on Tuesday that the decision to leave the European Union had not undermined investor confidence but a prolonged period of twin falls in sterling and bond prices would make him uncomfortable.

* BREXIT: Britain should spell out what happens to financial rules as Brexit gets under way to help regulators do their job and avoid a "mess" in markets, a top watchdog said on Tuesday.

* BREXIT: Britain's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had granted the government permission to appeal against a High Court ruling last week that parliament's approval was required before the formal process of leaving the European Union could begin.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com